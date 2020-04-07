The City of Norman has based its budget for the rest of the current year and the next fiscal years on the hope that pending litigation will fail in court, city officials said during Tuesday night's city council study session.
That did not sit well with Ward 3 Councilwoman Alison Petrone who aired her concerns during Tuesday night's city council study session.
“I'm just going to go on record right now and say that I am very uncomfortable with that,” she told City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco. “The sky was falling this whole year because we were counting on money we didn't have any control over whether we could count on and it sounds to me like we're doing that again.”
In January the city faced a $3.5 million shortfall for the current fiscal year which ends June 30, 2020 and around $1 million projected for the next fiscal year which ends June 30, 2121.
At the time, city officials told the council the shortfall was due to a petition that was filed by voters to rescind an amended agreement in the University North Park tax increment finance district. The renegotiated agreement, passed by the council on November 26, 2019, would divert millions in sales tax dollars from the TIF improvements fund back to the general fund.
Over the course of several weeks in January to February, the city made sharp cuts to services, from mowing contracts to fireworks, from department operating costs to a hiring freeze but then the petition was ruled invalid by the district court on Feb. 23.
Following the judge's ruling the city began operating under the assumption that TIF funds would be diverted into the current and next fiscal year's budget, despite the threat that an appeal would be filed with the state supreme court. Ellis has told The Transcript he intends to file an appeal.
Tuesday night, Petrone asked if the petition appeal is successful “and June 30 comes around, and no dollars have come in from the TIF account (to the general fund) are we still finishing in the black?”
“If the petition is not finally held to be invalid by June 30,” Francisco said, “we have to come up with $3.5 million out of our general fund and we will not be in the black. We would be back to the horrifying situations that we were doing with 'what if scenarios' in January.”
Following the council meeting, Francisco clarified to The Transcript that if the appeal were successful, the city would end the current fiscal year 2020 with a positive balance, according to state law, but the balance would fall below a city ordinance mandated level. The city would have to collect revenues in excess of expenditures in the “next few years” to meet the requirements of the ordinance.
Section 8-103 shows the general fund must have an operating reserve fund balance of 3% of annually budgeted expenditures in addition to an emergency reserve fund of 1%.
Petitioner proponent, Stephen Ellis told The Transcript following the meeting Tuesday night he intended to file an appeal.
“My attorneys told me they did not want to sit on the appeal,” he said by text message. “They are working to get it in as soon as possible.”
THE 'COVID EFFECT'
Francisco's fiscal year 2021 was less optimistic in light of the coronavirus pandemic's effects on sales tax revenue.
Norman has enjoyed historic growth rates at 4% but in the last two fiscal years it has dropped to 2%. The COVID effect, as Francisco calls it, will likely place growth at 1.75%.
“That is based on a considered opinion of a lot of folks about how we're going to come out of this depressed situation we're in, how quickly we'll come back, and when we'll come back,” Francisco said.
He told the council he believed there would be a “fairly rapid comeback but not to the point we are now.”
Use taxes, likely due to online shopping, are projected to grow by 3% as will fines and forfeitures. Permit and license revenues are projected to grow by 1%. While data is not yet available from room tax funds, Francisco believes it will "likely be bad." Local hoteliers report occupancy at 10%.
City Manager Darrel Pyle told the council that he is evaluating aid from federal COVID relief packages to explore what aid will be available to cities through grants. The relief package will net $5 million to the city's transit system, but more funds for various city programs are still being investigated.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
