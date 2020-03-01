The Norman City Council is taking steps to decide how to solve the funding shortfall for several quality-of-life improvements promised to voters.
The council will likely be met with a packed city hall Tuesday night as they discuss how to find the money to finish Norman Forward projects. Collections from the voter-approved half-cent sales tax passed in 2015 have fallen short.
Last Tuesday night's council looked out onto an audience of baseball and softball parents, coaches and players during its study session, but there was no time for public comment before the 6:30 p.m. council meeting.
The council and its audience heard a presentation from ADG, the architect and engineering firm the city hired to implement Norman Forward projects in February 2016. A half-cent sales tax for 14 projects, most of them quality-of-life improvements, is a 15-year tax. Collections began in January 2016, but revenue has dropped from original projections as construction and land acquisition costs have climbed.
In order to complete the projects at their existing scope and design, the council must consider other funding options, such as seeking voter approval for general obligation bonds or an extension to the quality-of-life tax.
When the tax was approved by voters, the council expected to see upwards of $200 million in revenue, but a lag in sales tax collections have chipped away at the Norman Forward fund. ADG estimated the projects face an $85 million shortfall to meet the existing design of remaining projects.
The Reaves Park plan, where tournament-quality ball fields are to be built, is one of the few remaining projects whose budget falls by more than 50% below the anticipated design.
The city budgeted for $8 million to allow for renovated and additional new ball fields, a retention pond, picnic grounds and parking. The cost today is estimated at $15 million. Only $2.2 million has been collected for the project. If the project is built to current specifications, the city can expect to attract approximately $6 million in revenue annually. Combined, the projects could attract $30 million every year.
The economic impact is not the most important benefit to players. The condition of the ball fields hasn't escaped the attention of players and it hasn't helped moral, Terry Utley, assistant coach and parent, said following the meeting.
"We notice that, they notice that," he said of the dilapidated facilities. "They notice anytime they go play in a town of similar size that they have monster facilities. If you go to a town of smaller size, they have monster facilities. So people always ask [us] the question, 'how do we live in a city the size of Norman and, yet have worse facilities than every other place we play?'"
He wondered why libraries and bike lanes have been a priority for the city when expanded and improved sports facilities would bring in out-of-town income. Utley and his family travel outside Norman frequently and spend "thousands" of dollars in other communities where games and tournaments are held.
"Not only do you lose the revenue of people coming in, we're leaving [to play]," he said.
Other families are joining youth leagues outside Norman, Utley said.
The ball fields at Reave's Park are not the only ones with budgets shortfalls. The indoor aquatic and multi-sport center has $22.5 million set aside, but the cost estimate is $58.8 million.
Project history
City council and the community began discussing quality-of-life improvements in the summer of 2014. The council obtained public input for the kinds of projects the community wanted. Most of the projects were forecasted to rake in millions in sales tax dollars from regional attractions such as tournaments. Out-of-town visitors would mean overnight stays in hotels, dining at nearby restaurants, filling up at gas stations and patronizing entertainment districts.
Collections on the half-cent sales tax began in January 2016. Council-appointed ad hoc committees also began meeting that same month and by February the city hired ADG.
Design of the projects were based on several studies, including the Parks Master Plan, the Ripkin Study and the Greenway Master Plan, but none of these predicted what would happen in 2017. However, because the projects had conceptual designs instead of final designs, ad hoc committees formed additional and expanded requirements for its projects based on the "changing needs of the community," city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said.
Budget data shows sales tax revenue began to lag five years ago which has affected the city's general, capital and special funds like Norman Forward.
A 2018 budget report from the city manager's office shows sales tax growth fell sharply by 3.74% in fiscal year 2017 to 2018, more than twice the rate it did during following the Great Recession in 2008.
Following the recession, the rate of Norman's sales tax collections rebounded, the report shows, but not to the same levels it had been prior to the downturn. By 2014, when the council was discussing Norman Forward, the outlook was positive because collections tracked within historic 15-year highs -- within 1% of rate totals before the recession.
By fiscal year 2017, it was another story.
"The result of this change in retail behavior is stark," the report reads. "While the City's sales tax has begun to grow slowly in year-over-year patterns, it is important to note that our collections are below the levels of 2-3 years ago. Meanwhile, expenditures for City services have gone up, due to increased costs of salaries and benefits for our employees who provide the services to our residents and increases in costs for materials and contracted services."
Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco told the council at last Tuesday's meeting the drop was unexpected.
"Our sales projections are were based on 35 years of history, booms and busts in the oil industry, all those things taken in account. But no one envisioned that we would have a year where normal sales tax would decline. It might grow by 3%, some years it might grow by 6 or 7%, but a decline? Even in the Great Recession, no one envisioned that that sort of thing could happen. But these mega [shopping] trends are affecting us in a lot of ways that we're adapting to and adjusting to and the council continues to struggle with [it]."
Despite the downturn, Norman Forward has resulted in finished projects. The Westwood Aquatic Center opened in May 2018, East Branch Library in July 2018, the Westwood Tennis Center in May 2019, and the Central Library in November 2019.
Remaining projects include Ruby Grant Park, Reaves Park project, Griffin Park improvements and an indoor aquatics and multi-sport center and other projects. The Senior Wellness Center has no funds collected.
The council will continue its discussion of Norman Forward projects and funding mechanisms during a study session Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Public comment will be allowed.
