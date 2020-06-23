A developer’s plans for a boutique hotel near Campus Corner will have to wait for Norman City Council approval until July 14 after six out of three members voted postpone their vote Tuesday night.
Scott Lambert intends to build the Noun Hotel at 542 S. University Boulevard. The proposed 75,000 square-foot hotel offers 92 rooms that will be within 15 minutes walking distance, his attorney Sean Rieger told the council. The planning commissions approved the project on May 14 but not without protest from local residents who worried about noise, stormwater, parking and the sight of an overhanging building within view of their homes.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Lee Hall objected to the possibility of council’s stamp of approval until Lambert and Rieger hold a neighborhood meeting. She said concerned residents have been at a disadvantage during the pandemic as plans have been finalized on the property.
“The applicant has not met with the neighborhood, period,” Hall said. “Not since the Planning Commission. There was some early engagement, but it’s been months and months since there’s been any conversation with the neighborhood.”
Hall said the developer has met with several “groups” and during the meeting directors of two business and marketing associations, Dan Schemm of Visit Norman and Scott Martin of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, spoke in favor of the project. Rieger showed to the council what he said was unsolicited letter of support from University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz.
“But the one group he hasn’t met with, and the most important in my opinion, is the neighborhood that’s the most affected by it,” Hall said.
Hall said during the coronavirus pandemic many in surrounding neighborhoods did not possess the technical knowledge to comment during the city’s video conference meetings which were streamed on its YouTube channel. The predevelopment meetings were held in April, when Mayor Breea Clark issued a proclamation to close Norman businesses and city government.
“Also, during April subcommittee meetings were cancelled,” Hall said.
Rieger said the concerns raised had been addressed since the Planning Commission’s approval and that his client went above and beyond to hold to the spirit of the city’s codes. His presentation to the council included slides which showed an extensive stormwater retention and diversion system that was up to “best practices” and fencing to enhance noise reduction. An outdoor patio area will not be allowed to play loud music because of nearby guest rooms above the area.
A concern by residents raised included parking spaces, but Rieger demonstrated his client’s plans met the minimum and maximum parking requirements. Lambert will lease parking spaces from the First Presbyterian Church, which abuts the property and has an agreement to use parking spaces nearby from OU, Rieger said.
While the proposed Noun Hotel would technically fit into the city’s code for the area, Rieger had asked for an exception to the height limitation of 46 feet. The hotel would stand at 54 feet, but stressed his client had reduced the scope of the hotel back from its boundaries by several feet while adding 8 feet at the top. Other area businesses had done the same, Rieger said, including “a library the city recently built.”
Ward 1 Kate Bierman sided with Hall in concerns about access to the meeting.
“There are people here who are not able to access the meeting being shared here tonight,” she said. “And on top of that, they felt so strongly about it that they hired legal counsel. I don’t know that I think of a single time in the three years I’ve been on the council that neighbors have felt so strongly about being left out in the process that they felt the need to hire legal counsel for their voices to be heard.”
Ward 3 Councilwoman Alison Petrone said she liked the project but echoed Bierman and Hall’s concerns about residents.
The motion to postpone passed 6-3 with Ward 6 Bill Scanlon, Ward 8 Alexandra Scott and Clark voting not to delay it.
Rieger told The Transcript his client had met with people in the neighborhood.
“We’re moving forward and excited to again meet with the neighbors and others to further hear any final concerns,” he said. “We have, from the beginning, focused on efforts to make this incredible project one that our community can be proud of. We look forward to that successful conclusion.”
The hotel plan will come before the council on July 14.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
