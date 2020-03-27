County Commission goes digital with tablets, teleconferences and thermometers

It used to be that when someone entered the courthouse, the first step was to get through the metal detectors. Now, it’s to take your temperature.
These and other measures have been taken to stop the spread of coronavirus, like the recent move by the Cleveland County Commission to digitize its meeting and use an iPad to communicate with citizens.
It will conduct its Monday 1 p.m. meeting by teleconference, but the public is welcome to dial in if they call ahead to sign up.
State and local governments have struggled to err on the side of transparency while trying to abide by Centers for Disease Control guidelines and legal mandates for social distancing.
The meetings, as they always are, will be recorded, Ward 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland told The Transcript.
“The law states that the public has to have access and has to have access to be able to talk,” Cleveland said. “You can’t just hold a meeting on live-stream and that covers it. They have to be able to ask questions and communicate and participate in everything.”
Questions and public comment will be available by signing up ahead of the meeting to 405-366-0200.
iPads and
thermometers
The move is just one way commissioners are coping with tight access restrictions to staff. Since implementing various sanitizing protocols, three iPads have been set up which are connected to three offices-the court clerk, county clerk and assessor.
During normal business hours, anyone who needs to speak with their commissioner or courthouse staff can use the Apple app FaceTime which connects the user by video to the department head. In the event that a customer needs to see someone in the courthouse, they will be escorted by an employee.
Ward 2 Commissioner Darry Stacy said it was one way to keep the courthouse open. He and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department worked together on finding the solution.
“We were looking for an option, a stopgap that would allow us to be able to serve the community and still be able to keep citizens and the employees safe,” Stacy said.
It proved to be more difficult than they imagined as the found iPads and stands were in short supply, “because so many people are going to be conferencing,” he said. The commissioner’s maintenance department had to make stands for the iPads because they were out of stock. Stacy said he also could not find thermometers, but Noble Public Schools gave them two on loan to use at the courthouse.
Anyone who enters the courthouse gets their temperature taken.
Next to the iPad stands are a sign with disinfectant wipes and instructions urging the user to wipe down the device. The commission has hired extra cleaning staff to wipe high-touch areas.
It was welcome news to many who do business at the courthouse, including local bankers.
“We got some calls from local bankers who said, ‘please don’t shutdown the courthouse completely,’ so they could still file mortgages and conduct business,” Stacy said. “This was a way to still do business and keep everyone safe.”
While technology proves useful, there are some transactions for which human touch is a must. All contracts related to the county must come before the commission for approval, and many of them require an original signature.
Several contracts in reference to a bond had to have “original signatures on them,” Stacy said. “They brought them, dropped them off or emailed them and then after we sign them, they also have a place where we can take them down to the front foyer to pick up documents as well.
We’re able to still conduct business, get original signatures on things. Another one is marriage license, done through the court clerk’s office. They can come in, see a judge. If it’s absolutely necessary [to see someone], they can be escorted and have an original signature signed if need be.”
Staff have even taken an iPad to a judge if someone needs to have contact with them, via FaceTime, Stacy said.
