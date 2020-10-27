OKLAHOMA CITY -- State Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, announced her intent Monday to file legislation to reorganize oversight for all public schools for the upcoming 2021 session.
Dills commended Chairmen of House Education Committees Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, and Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, along with Speaker Charles McCall, for calling for hearings regarding the Epic audit.
In 2019, Dills authored House Bill 1395, which the governor signed into law and has become a focal point of the EPIC audit.
The bill subjects Oklahoma's public virtual charter schools to the same financial reporting requirements, financial audits, audit procedures and audit requirements as traditional public school districts.
The bill also addressed teacher certification related to teacher transfers.
She authored and gained the governor's signature on House Bill 2905 that addressed student attendance and truancy with virtual charter schools and student transfers between traditional and virtual schools.
"I have always been interested in the big picture of education finance and policy, not just any one particular area of education. But there is only so much you can take on each year regarding the biggest agency in our state government. There is much work to be done before the upcoming session," Dills said.
Dills said she plans to work with her colleagues and the residents before finalizing comprehensive legislation for the coming year.
