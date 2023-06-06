FEMA and the state of Oklahoma Disaster Recovery Centers in Cleveland and McClain counties will close permanently this Saturday.
The DRCs assist survivors affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred April 19-20.
Cleveland County
12 Corners Baptist Church, 15601 E Etowah Road, Noble. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday through Saturday. Will close permanently Saturday, June 10.
McClain County
Cole Community Center, 26887 Main St., Blanchard. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Will close permanently Saturday, June 10.
Pottawatomie County
The disaster recovery center in Pottawatomie County will remain open to assist survivors with their recovery.
The center is located at 30 N. Louisa Ave., Shawnee. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, closed on Sunday and Monday.
Survivors can meet face to face with specialists from FEMA, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and state and local agencies to have their questions about disaster assistance answered. They may also upload any documents needed for their applications at the centers.
No appointments are necessary.
You do not have to visit a disaster recovery center to apply for assistance. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.
If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4706. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
