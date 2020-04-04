Election board awning damaged in wreck

Cleveland County maintenance crews have responded after one corner on the election board's awning was damaged Thursday night.
According to Cleveland County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Joy Hampton, not long before 8:24 p.m. Thursday, a man drove into the pillar supporting an outside corner of the awning, causing the awning roof to collapse. Norman police originally responded but then turned the scene over to the sheriff's office, since the election board is in their jurisdiction. An ambulance also arrived on scene. The suspect was taken to a health facility for treatment.
County Commissioner Darry Stacy said he contacted the insurance agent, and electricity was shut off following the incident due to lights and outlets present on the awning. County crews reported on scene to clean up and make sure the overall structure was structurally safe.
He said no one was present at the time of the wreck, and there doesn't appear to be additional damage.
Election board Secretary Bryant Rains said electricity came back on at 11 a.m. Friday.
The awning has been roped off, and Stacy said a barrier or fence will be put in place to protect residents until the awning can either be repaired or removed.
Stacy said the next step is to get estimates and determine the most expedient manner to fix the awning.
Rains said county crews were present Friday morning through mid afternoon and helped make a parking lot that was blocked accessible again. Crews assured him that all of the damage would be cleaned up in time for in-person candidate filings, which are set from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8-10.
Even though April 10 is a holiday, Rains said the election board will remain open for candidate filings.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.