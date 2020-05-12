As pressure mounts over whether the public will approve an $85 million boost to Norman Forward projects, council members were divided on moving forward with additional design costs.
The council voted to put off $600,000 for several project design increases 6-3 with Mayor Breea Clark, Ward 6 Councilman Bill Scanlon and Ward 2 Joe Carter voting to pay for it.
A $324,925 increase was lumped in for three projects: the senior wellness center, indoor aquatics and multi-sport facility. Other amendments to pay for increased design costs were Griffin Park for $70,000 and the Community Sports Park for $27,400. The only project granted a design increase was the Ruby Grant Park project for $30,600 which is under construction.
Disapproving council members wanted to wait to approve the increased costs after a poll is taken by the end of May to feel out which way voters will sway in August. The city has contracted with CMA Polling which is waiting for questions for the poll from city officials to begin its public assessment.
The council met for more than three hours, most of the time debating the increases. In the wake of hardship caused by the coronavirus outbreak, some council members did not believe voters would approve a general obligation fund to supplement the shortfall in the Norman Forward Sales Tax Fund. The 15-year half-cent tax was approved by voters in 2015 and the rising costs of construction, ambitious designs to meet voter expectations and engineering costs collided with a slump in sales tax revenue growth.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Kate Bierman said “residents” she's never heard from before are critical of the proposed bond.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Alison Petrone was not convinced the money would be well spent if the voters turn down the bond. The design money would be wasted, at least for some projects, she believed.
Parks and Recreation Director Jud Foster said the short answer to that question is that the design funds would not be wasted. He pointed out that the indoor aquatics facility and sports complex was at risk of being scaled back. The original cost estimate of the project was $22.5 million and now is $58 million.
“The rest of the projects we could use eventually, be able to use the (design) work we are buying today,” Foster said.
Design funds are built into each project, 10% of the total construction costs, City Financial Services Director Anthony Fransisco said.
Delays to design halt the projects and delay bids and construction for four to six months which could cause an increase in construction costs, but Bierman noted if the council loses the August bond election it will be delayed anyway.
Clark was critical of the council who leaned against approving the design work increases.
“I have stood my ground as much as I can in how we approach this,” Clark said. “So I will not be cautious looking to the future longterm. Now is the time to do the design work. I will not have my name or a yes vote to-as (Ward 7) Councilman (Stephen) Holman put it- a half-assed project. We know what we're supposed to do. It's time to move forward. I won't support a delay. I think we need to do it and we need to do it now. We understand there's a lot going on.”
Clark said she looked forward to seeing the polling but pointed to the urgency of the projects economic impact to attract sales tax dollars to Norman.
“This is a piece of our economic recovery. Why would we not want to be as most prepared for it as humanly possible?” she asked. “I do not want to build something that Norman voters do not want. I don't want to be the person that says, 'well, we dragged our feet enough and now it's going to be infinitely more than that and we wasted your money because we weren't prepared to seize the opportunity to recover from a global pandemic.”
The council could reconsider the design costs as early as June 2 but a date was not set pending the polling outcome date.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
