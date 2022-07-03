As unhoused people who stayed at Norman’s recently-closed overnight homeless shelter now brave the outdoors every night, their determination to stay visible to city officials has strengthened.
A handful of unhoused people — all of whom slept at the city’s overnight homeless shelter until Monday night — have sat in at Norman City Hall since Tuesday. Organized by the homeless advocacy and service group Care-A-Vans, the sit-in began immediately after the city shuttered its overnight shelter at 325 E. Comanche St. when the property owner ended the lease early.
The shelter housed 35 people overnight.
The closure came after months of debate over whether the city should move its homeless shelter to 900 E. Main St., closer to other nonprofits and services. The move was delayed by Ward 3 councilor Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello, who expressed concerns that the shelter would put sex offenders close to Le Monde International School.
The city worked to establish a database to address this concern, but discussions delayed the move until the state announced its plans for the facility.
The closure has prompted Care-A-Vans and the unhoused people to sit in the City Hall lobby Monday through Friday during business hours. They’ve had Ward 4 councilor-elect Helen Grant sit with them and Ward 2 Lauren Schueler speak with them.
They sit in City Hall when they’re not sleeping outside.
Jade Cheshire, who lost her home because her landlord lost Section 8 status, said a group of unhoused people Care-A-Vans looks after had to move locations Wednesday night because a man who was behaving like a sexual predator approached them. She also said a dog bit her that night.
They eventually ended up near Food & Shelter Inc., where they slept “with one eye open” because of dangerous people in the area, she said.
Care-A-Vans has also responded to a handful of heat stroke calls since the sit-in began. About 750 unhoused people in the United States die annually from heat, according to the Associated Press.
“I have seizures left and f---ing right. If I die out here, it’s going to be on the f---ing city,” said James Corenilson, who stayed at the overnight shelter before it closed.
The sit-in continues as the city has received two requests for proposals for an overnight shelter from Salvation Army and Food & Shelter. The city did not disclose further details about the requests Friday.
Care-A-Vans volunteer Alan Hatcher said he’s happy with the requests but doesn’t believe it meets the urgency of the moment. He said the city should open up a temporary shelter for the unhoused until they can find a permanent solution.
“All of this is down the line,” he said. “I hope that somebody responds and that there is a new permanent shelter made using that RFP, but my concern is in the present. Where do folks sleep tonight? I don’t feel the city prioritized this.”
“I’ll stay here for two years,” Corenilson said when asked how long he planned to sit at City Hall.
The fight at City Hall
It’s not the main focus of the sit-in, but Care-A-Vans’ and unhoused people’s frustrations with the shelter were compounded when the city turned down the organization’s request for proposal to be an official transportation partner.
The city turned down Care-A-Vans’ request mostly because it’s not officially designated as a nonprofit, a letter reads. It also cited the time it takes to get vehicles, duplication of services and that their request was overbroad, according to a letter sent to the group.
Hatcher and others argued at the Tuesday city council meeting that Care-A-Vans would not duplicate services.
Several of the demonstrators spoke that night about this rejection, but some also spoke about the shelter. Corenilson brought up that “a lot” of homeless people have heart attacks or seizures.
“The warming shelter was a life saver for many of us who don’t feel safe, just trying to stay out on the streets, because there is danger out there,” Cheshier told the council members. “Many of us are concerned for our safety and our health out there, so I would just appreciate more effort being done to close those gaps.”
While Hatcher mentioned the transportation partnership in the demands, he said Friday that an emergency shelter is the demonstrators’ “biggest demand.”
“Treat this like natural disaster, just like a crisis,” he said. “This is an emergency. What do you do in an emergency? You open crisis spaces for people to take shelter.”
Hatcher said he spoke to Ward 7 councilor Stephen Holman and Ward 1 Brandi Studley after the meeting. Studley has long been one of the biggest supporters of the shelter from the dais.
Studley said the city could find ways to creatively address homelessness. She said the city could purchase fleet vehicles that could provide services for others in need, as well as the unhoused.
“We have immediate pressing needs by individuals who struggle to take care of themselves,” Studley said, adding that she’s “frustrated with the lack of progress.”
Public opinion, council opinion
A new shelter is mostly supported by council, but it’s opposed by at least two councilors — one of whom claims Norman residents don’t want it.
Lynn said “the majority of citizens of Norman” have said they don’t want to be part of a city-run homeless shelter, citing two surveys taken by the city after a water rate increase failed. The surveys — one by the city, the other by Amber Integrated — indicated homelessness was the top issue among respondents and included responses ranging from removal to providing services.
In the Amber Integrated survey, which displays comments, 20% of respondents who said homelessness was the top issue explicitly spoke against unhoused people, city services or a shelter, while 17% spoke for city services or a shelter. But 63% were either unclear in their position on the issue or didn’t say how they wanted it to be addressed.
When the shelter closed in April, Lynn said he aims to keep the shelter from ever being reestablished in Norman, arguing more services will bring more homeless people to the city.
“I will work tirelessly against any further tax dollars being spent toward creating another monstrosity like the one we recently closed,” Lynn said Friday.
His view clashes with at least two-thirds of the council, five of whom pushed for the shelter relocation before the plans were pulled by the state. Grant, who is not yet on council, sat with the demonstrators and has supported Care-A-Vans in the past.
Holman called the current situation “very unfortunate and unacceptable.”
“In the end, it is settled law that it cannot be illegal for people to exist, which means we can’t kick people off the sidewalk, parks or any other public property without being able to offer an alternative,” Holman said. “I’m firmly against the notion some have that if we just do nothing the problem will go away on its own. That strategy is not based in reality in my opinion.”
“You don’t solve a homeless crisis by making us just all go away,” Cheshire added. “That’s not how it works.”