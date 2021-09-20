Imhoff Bridge is on a fast track for repairs, thanks to the Norman City Council’s emergency declaration to address it.
Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary told the council at its Tuesday meeting that the bridge is expected to reopen no later than March following its July 29 closure.
The failing structure is on West Imhoff Road and has bottlenecked traffic from the east side of Norman from State Highway 9, city staff have said during previous meetings with the council.
H. W. Lochner, the city’s consultant, performed a detailed inspection of the bridge in October 2019 when it was hired to evaluate the city’s bridges, a staff report states.
The council awarded a $370,370 contract July 13 for bridge maintenance to Haskell Lemon Construction. However, two weeks later, staff closed it following an inspection. Concrete supports along Imhoff Creek separated from the bridge due to erosion, city stormwater program coordinator Carrie Evenson told the council at an Aug. 27 Community Planning and Transportation Committee meeting.
O’Leary said Friday that the inspection done in October 2019 did not indicate serious failures that surfaced last July. During a city staff inspection of the bridge, the failure was not apparent.
“Due to extensive debris in the channel, staff did not perform a detailed inspection at that time below the bridge, but we believe we would have seen these failures from above,” O’Leary said. “That leads us to believe that rain storms in June and July 2021 led to the final failure of these structural walls. Certainly, those failures did not occur overnight, but the final catastrophic separation of the walls appeared to occur in June or July this year.”
The bridge is one of 12 others that have been cited in a 2019 Bridge Safety Inspection report from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation as “structurally deficient,” city records indicate. The Department of Transportation inspects all publicly owned bridges greater than 20 feet in length, a staff report reads.
City records indicate Haskell Lemon was not the lowest bidder for the repair. Cimarron Construction bid $1.2 million while Haskell Lemon bid $1.4 for Imhoff Bridge.
Although Cimarron’s bid was lower, a staff report states Haskell Lemon was the lowest bidder for the city’s 2022 Bridge Maintenance Project. The project includes Imhoff Bridge.
O’Leary stated in a report to council that this and the contractor’s familiarity with the necessary repairs and the need to move quickly on strained material supply chains were reasons for the council to declare an emergency.
Municipalities must award the lowest bidder unless the project is declared an emergency, according to the Oklahoma Competitive Bidding Act.
The council approved staff’s recommendation Tuesday to pay for the repair out of the capital and stormwater funds. This will cancel neighborhood stormwater projects: one on North Stewart Avenue and one on Butler Avenue.
Three other bridges in the Department of Transportation report were listed as among the highest priorities: 48th Avenue SE — one mile south of SH-9, Cedar Lane Road — one mile east of Indian Meridian Avenue, 60th Avenue NE — one half mile north of Rock Creek Road, the staff report reads.