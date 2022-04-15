Kate Bierman, former Norman city council member, filed for her run for State House District 44. Bierman, who is a mother, two-term councilmember and small businesswoman, won the Ward 1 seat in 2017 in a three-way race, earning 54% of the vote.
“In my four years on the Norman City Council, I pushed for policies that would improve life for those too often overlooked by elected leaders. Compassionate, equitable, and achievable policymaking has always been my focus, and will continue to be what guides me at the State Capitol,” Bierman said.
Bierman will bring a strong municipal voice to the Capitol that Norman needs. Bierman currently serves as president of the Jazz in June Festival board, and while on the city council, chaired the city’s Oversight Committee, was a member of the Community Planning & Transportation Committee and the Finance Committee, and served as the council liaison on the Animal Welfare Oversight Committee.
Bierman also has volunteered for numerous local organizations in her more than decade of service to Norman.
“Trickle down politics does not work,” Bierman said. “Local leaders are closest to the problem, understand the need for all levels of government to work together on solutions and most acutely experience the impact of bad policymaking. I have been fighting for this community’s needs for years, and Norman needs someone at the Capitol who has proven themselves capable of taking on those challenges.”
Bierman co-owns three Norman small businesses in core Norman, and lives with her spouse, James, in the Original Townsite near downtown Norman with their four-year-old daughter Eleanor, two dogs and three cats.
Norman voters wanting to learn more about Kate Bierman and her priorities for Norman can visit biermanforhd44.com, where supporters can also sign up for updates on how they can help make Kate Bierman Norman’s next state representative.
Those wishing to donate or contact the campaign may do so online.