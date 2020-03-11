Legislation to support student vets approved
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Legislation supporting student veterans passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives in Monday's morning session.
House Bill 1907, authored by Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, requires all institutions in the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education to give priority enrollment and course registration to students who are active members of the military and to students who are eligible to receive educational financial assistance from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Early enrollment and course registration would allow student veterans to enroll in their classes ahead of the general student population, a privilege some colleges already grant to student athletes and honors students.
Approximately 77 percent of Oklahoma student veterans attend public institutions, one of the highest rates in the nation. Oklahoma's student veterans have a higher retention rate than their non-veteran peers.
Student veterans have higher academic performance measures compared to their student peers. Oklahoma's student veterans are also twice as likely to pursue STEM-related degrees as the national average and are better-prepared to pursue STEM fields in the workforce.
Miller said the bill was requested by the State Department of Veterans Affairs.
House Bill 1907 passed with a vote of 83-0. It was authored in the Senate by Sen. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City.
-- Submitted Content
