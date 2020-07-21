OKLAHOMA CITY -- Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, and Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, on Monday announced bills backing law enforcement by making the profession more attractive to join and stay in across Oklahoma.
In recent days, eight police officers nationwide were shot over 48 hours, resulting in two officer deaths.
Two weeks ago, two Tulsa police officers were shot, resulting in the death of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson.
The casualties -- combined with efforts in cities in Oklahoma and nationwide to defund police and other law enforcement offices -- have created a toxic environment for public safety officers, something the legislators said they hope to combat.
With anti-law enforcement sentiment rising, Hilbert and Leewright collaborated on ideas to ensure Oklahoma can recruit and retain quality law enforcement personnel now and in the future.
The lawmakers said they intend to file four pieces of legislation next session to "Back the Blue."
Legislation will focus on:
• Increasing retirement benefits for current and future county deputies.
• Public safety district legislation similar to House Bill 1992, which will benefit municipal police departments.
• Increasing Oklahoma State Highway Patrol Trooper compensation, working to secure funding for future Trooper academies and improved funding for enhanced training by the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.
• Significant state-backed life insurance policies for law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
The legislators said they are not tied to specific amounts of pay increases or insurance policy details at this time. They will get their first detailed picture of this at the December state Board of Equalization meeting.
The legislators encourage county and municipal governments to prioritize law enforcement in their budgets in the coming years as local government budgets emerge from the effects of COVID-19.
They will begin working with stakeholders on legislation to create a better environment to recruit and retain quality law enforcement officers in Oklahoma.
The lawmakers said constituents are discussing issues concerning law enforcement after demonstrations across the country this spring and summer.
Several legislative interim studies have been proposed to explore policing policies.
Joining Hilbert and Leewright in supporting "Back the Blue" legislation are the following organizations: Oklahoma Police Chiefs Association, Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association, Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police, Oklahoma State Troopers Association and Oklahoma Game Wardens Association.
