The Cleveland County Election Board has rescheduled upcoming county elections -- including a runoff race for Norman's Ward 6 city council seat -- for June 30.
In light of the COVID-19 epidemic, the board has postponed April 7 elections until June 30, a spokesperson said Monday.
The June 30 ballot will include the Norman Ward 6 city council seat runoff race between Elizabeth Foreman and Bill Scanlon, along with the Norman Board of Education Office No. 5 race between Linda Sexton and Ian Moore.
In a tweet Monday, Norman Mayor Breea Clark encouraged residents to begin requesting ballots for absentee voting. Requests can be made at okvoterportal.okelections.us.
"I can't recommend enough that you go ahead and request an absentee ballot," the mayor wrote.
