To mask or not to mask? That is the question for some people, but the issue has become political and difficult for businesses to navigate.
Owner of Sooner Nutrition John Harrington said he believes he was targeted by Norman Mayor Breea Clark after he was openly critical of her order to close salons while other communities allowed them to open.
He received a visit from the Fire Marshall based on a complaint he suspects came from the mayor to inspect his business. He said the complaint was based on the accusation that staff were not wearing masks. Harrington and many of his staff have chosen not to wear masks. Clark’s order requires employers to provide masks and encourages the public to mask themselves based on CDC guidelines.
Sooner Nutrition is both a retail and food business and according to the order, retail stores are to operate at 35% capacity during phase one which ends May 15. Employers must provide masks to employees, but it is not mandatory for employees to wear them.
Harrington said the complaint felt like intimidation but it was not clear who filed it. A request to the city for a copy of the complaint was not provided, but Norman Chief Communications Officer Annahlyse Meyer said “a resident” filed the complaint.
“The Mayor did not send the Fire Marshals to investigate Sooner Nutrition,” Meyer said. “The Norman Police and Fire Departments have been responding on a complaint basis to educate businesses violating local restrictions. On May 5, Incident Command received a resident call, not the Mayor, reporting that employees of Sooner Nutrition were not wearing masks. Fire Marshalls visited found the store to be compliant with no violations present or observed.”
Meyer said the city has received hundreds of such complaints for various businesses. Harrington has received dozens of messages from people who demand his store require his staff to wear masks.
“It can’t be enforced but you’re still sending someone out to tell me to do it, that’s intimidation to scare me into doing what you want,” Harrington said. “I’m receiving lots of hate messages, very, very disgusting hate messages. I’m ignoring all of it but yeah I’m getting a lot of nastiness from that.”
While Harrington said he was not cited and was in compliance of the mayor’s orders, he is not forcing anyone to wear a mask but does provide them for employees. He does not believe masks are healthful when worn for long periods of time.
“We supply them (masks) but nobody is wearing those who’ve chosen not to. We believe they may harm our immune systems more. If we’re wearing a mask all day we’re breathing in our own carbon dioxide and we’re not being exposed to the elements that build our immunities. That’s not going to help us, that’s going to make it worse. Nurses and doctors know this,” Harrington said. “When they’re not dealing directly with a patient, they don’t have that mask on. They know. My business is right next to the hospital. I’d say 30% of my business is from frontline medical workers. They come here all the time and they’re not wearing masks. I’d say about 10% of the people who come in here wear masks.”
The confusion about masks may stem from changing recommendations from the CDC which did not initially recommend masks for the public. Differences of opinion in the scientific and pseudo scientific community regarding virology and immunology have added to the uncertainty of those guidelines.
Surgeon General Jerome Adams disagreed with healthy people wearing masks, NBC News reported on 31. He posted a message to his Twitter account that the WHO and CDC and his office have “consistently recommended against the general public wearing masks as there is scant or conflicting evidence they benefit individual wearers in a meaningful way.”
By April 3, Adams changed his position after studies shows asymptomatic people can spread the virus.
During the national hospital panic for personal protective equipment in March, the owner of Tino’s Italian Eats and Treats donated masks his family had for a remodeling project to Norman Regional because he did not believe they would need them.
“The CDC said the public doesn’t need this stuff; frontline workers do so we donated it,” Valentino Pistilli said. “Originally the CDC came out and said you know, ‘only wear a face mask when you’re sick.’”
He wearied of the constantly changing information and difference of opinion.
“That was the big thing, just the multitude of information,” he said. “Who’s right? Who’s wrong? What’s the right choice?”
He continues to provide face masks to employees, but he does not enforce it. He said masks are simply not feasible for some of his employees, especially those in the kitchen where the oven and grill burns hot.
“None of us have had any covid related issues because we operate sanitation they way that we always do,” he said. “It’s (masks) dangerous for my employees. Some of my employees work on a 375 degree flat-top grill and for them to wear a mask the entire time--that’s going to cause other issues outside of the possibility of getting COVID. One of my employees has asthma seasonally and that’s another restriction for him because he already has restricted airways. Wearing masks really upsets his asthma.”
Pistilli has been disappointed in how divisive the mask arguments have grown.
“People are pitting people against each other to try to hold them accountable,” he said. “They think we don’t care about people when a lot of us in the small business community care exponentially about our guests or customers. It kind of hurt me. It’s not that I don’t care.”
Dining rooms were opened May 1 provided social distancing and sanitation procedures were being met. Pistilli said his customers did their “best to support” them during the closure of the dining room. He offered curbside pickup and now with the dining room open with social distancing in place, he said it’s slow.
“Customers are coming back but it’s slow. I think the biggest thing is getting through this May 15 deadline. I know it’s going to take a little bit, and we’re fine with that,” Pistilli said.
CDC maintains the best prevention is social distancing of at least six feet remains a consistent recommendation because the virus spreads by air droplets, the CDC has reported, as well as frequent hand washing and not touching one’s face. Where social distancing is not possible or likely, it recommends face coverings.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
