NORMAN — Mayor Breea Clark took the widest sweeping action yet in restricting which businesses can and cannot remain open under her newest restrictions.
Her "stay-at-home" declaration was announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, but she restated and "clarified" some definitions of her decree during the city council conference at 6 p.m.
The new restrictions come with some hefty fines and jail time. Up to $750 and 60 days in jail could shackle a business owner who refuses to comply following a warning from police.
The likelihood of a jail sentence is low with a court order from the county's justices, which allows minor offenders of non-violent laws to post their own recognizance bond without jail time.
Clark's "stay-at-home" order is similar to other municipalities, and she said it was largely based on Kansas City's declaration. Businesses that serve critical needs like medical care, food and agriculture, media, banks and construction will remain open to the public.
Others that include transportation, delivery services, businesses that supply products for those who work from home, legal services and financial institutions will stay open. Restaurants that offer delivery or pick-up can still operate, but dining rooms remain closed.
And liquor stores are OK.
"Yes, they should be," Clark said during a council conference at 6 p.m. Tuesday. "The Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission is allowing liquor stores to deliver, as well as breweries and wineries. What a strange new world we've entered, friends."
Hobby Lobby and Michael's didn't make the cut of those allowed to remain open, and Ward 8 council member Alexandra Scott didn't agree with it. She told Clark people were picking up craft supplies outside the store at Michael's, and artists' livelihood depends on it.
"People can call ahead and ask for what they need because also artists are impacted; they're running out of supplies, and they want to make it and sell it and ship it," Scott said.
She also wondered how people who are sewing masks for Norman Regional Hospital will be able to do that if they cannot purchase supplies.
"It is affecting people's livelihoods and being able to make art or masks, so I think we need to revisit that," Scott insisted.
Clark countered that they could shop online and that she could find no exception in her order for these businesses. However, there is an exception for businesses that provide goods that allow people to work from home.
A complete list of businesses that are exempt from the order can be found at normantranscript.com. The order is in effect until midnight April 14.
Ward 5 council member Sereta Wilson asked about objections to the order based on U.S. Constitutional rights. People have expressed their outrage and concerns that Clark's actions encroach on individual liberty.
City attorney Kathryn Walker said she knew council members had been hearing this question a lot, but the city's charter and state law allow the city to take this action.
She referred to Section 2-111, which "empowers the mayor to do a variety of things in a public emergency," and state law in Title 11 that gives the city "broad authority in the case of a public health emergency."
"We want it to be very careful about how we do this," Walker said. "We want it to be related to preventing the spread of this virus and limited in time."
The order comes at the same time Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a stay-at-home order for all counties affected by COVID-19. Clark said she appreciated it because the Oklahoma City greater metro also will shut down all "non-essential" businesses.
"Of the 109 cases, I think we're up to 60 percent in the two counties of Cleveland County and Oklahoma County," she said.
State officials announced one in Cleveland County due to the virus, of which 22 people have tested positive.
The order urges people to stay at home unless they are visiting essential businesses, exercising outdoors, traveling for work or seeing about the health and safety of themselves or another person.
In other news, the council approved an ordinance to move the city council Ward 6 runoff election to June 30 due to COVID-19 concerns.
