Oklahoma Electric Cooperative cut down 17 trees along South Berry Road Friday but residents will have a say in which species of trees will be replanted by the city’s forester department.
The removal followed Cleveland County District Judge Jeff Virgin’s ruling Tuesday to dismiss a lawsuit filed by concerned residents against OEC when it tried to remove trees it said were hazardous.The canopy has grown into power lines and most were found to be diseased by the city’s forester, Tim Vermillion.
While some in Norman wanted to save the canopy, several homeowners had asked that the trees be removed before the lawsuit was filed. OEC contended its right to remove the trees fell within the city’s existing ordinances.
Annahlyse Meyer, city spokeswoman, said literature will be placed on homeowners’ doors where street trees were removed from their property. The door hangers should appear by next week.
“The city forester has compiled a list of trees that would be good for the area,” Meyer said. “He is marking spots in homeowners yards where the trees could go. We are working to get homeowners’ orders in to replace the trees. They will be able to select the variety of tree they want from the list of acceptable and appropriate varieties.”
The replant
The number of street trees removed from a homeowner’s yard will be the number of trees replaced. So far, 22 trees will be replanted but 33 have been removed since 2017, Ward 2 Councilman Joe Carter told The Transcript.
“This will make 33 trees, over 50 years old, that have been removed in the last two-and-a-half years,” Carter said.
Meyer said the 22 replants are just the beginning “of an ongoing program” to replace the trees.
“At this time we are working on these. We love trees in Norman and we want to make sure they’re the right kind of trees in the area,” Meyer said.
OEC spokeswoman Autumn McMahonhopes the city will plant trees that do not require pruning. The removed trees were “found to be diseased,” by Vermillion, she said, as well as a state arborist who addressed the council during a study session on January 14. However, Carter said at least five trees were healthy.
Meyer said Vermillion found the trees were not “necessarily healthy” but would have lasted “a few more years.”
Carter was concerned about funds to replace the trees. The city’s tree ordinance requires a homeowner to pay a fine for the removal of a “healthy” tree which then goes toward the cost of replacing it.
The goal of the ordinance, Carter said, was to prevent homeowners from removing a tree that is not diseased or dead as a deterrent.
“OEC volunteers to pay those fines for them (homeowners) which removed the deterrent,” Carter alleged.
McMahon said it is OEC policy not to remove a tree without the homeowner’s approval as was the case with the Berry Road trees.
“Our policy is that we notify home owners and if their request is to remove the tree, we do that to be a good community partner,” McMahon said. “If the tree is, as in the case of Berry Road trees, they had become a safety hazard because they’re had grown so far into the lines.”
Meyer said OEC paid to remove the trees and will pay around $5,700 in fines which “will be pretty close to the estimated cost for this first planting.”
Carter is concerned that will not be enough.
He estimated the cost to of actual replacement, with trees that will mature quickly, to be $1,000 per tree, far more than the estimated $5,700 to replace the 22 the city has promised to replant. Meyer said the trees selected will be at two to three inch caliper. A three-inch caliper tree can be as tall as 14 feet, but varies by species.
“Are we going to replace them with big nice trees that older that won’t take as long to grow to a size that is appreciable. The law is that they plant a tree that is the most mature and low risk of failing,” Carter said. “We have 33 trees that need to be replaced. That’s $33,000 if it costs $1,000 per tree.”
The rest of the money, he said would have come from tax dollars which he believes are in jeopardy due to the budget shortfall.
“We, as a city council, budgeted for tree replacement along Berry Road. That was to replace trees cut down in 2017. Back when we did a budget a year ago, there was no thought that OEC was going to cut more trees down in 2020. In the spring of 2019 we put money in the budget to replant trees along Berry Road.”
The plan to replant was delayed until the city could hire a forester. After Vermillion was hired, OEC requested the removal of 17 additional trees, Carter recalled.
Budgeted funds were contingent on the city’s forecast of revenue which has been below projections, leading to a $5 million shortfall.
“You don’t want to plant trees when you need to hire firemen,” Carter said.
OEC may pay even more money toward the replanting program. McMahon said it has agreed to replant more trees than it removed.
“We are partnering with the city to recreate the canopy on our side of the road…that far surpasses any fine that allocated the handful of trees that we removed,” he said.
The ordinance
Carter’s latest efforts to preserve trees will focus on tightening up what he believes are loopholes in the city’s tree preservation ordinance. The ordinance protects “healthy” and “significant” trees, but Carter said the language is too vague.
“The word unhealthy is a very loose word. That language has to be tightened up,” Carter said. “If it just has a little rain rot because it was trimmed improperly and it can be saved, that’s not really an excuse [to remove].
“That was the intent.The spirit of the law was certainly to remove a dead tree. Unhealthy means if you have cold, you’re not dying, you’re not dying of cancer. That’s what we thought we had done with this ordinance.”
Meyer said the trees could be replanted as early as late spring.
Mindy Ragan Wood366-3544mwood@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.