The Norman Planning Commission at its Thursday meeting unanimously approved a zoning request from Food and Shelter, Inc., moving the nonprofit’s plan for a food and resource center forward.
The resource center is proposed to be built on the east side of Reed Avenue, south of Main Street. The 8,000 square feet facility will be located on 1.07 acres with open green space, parking and a facility that will serve as a free grocery store and offer additional case management services.
The project is an expansion to Food and Shelter’s existing building. The nonprofit has limited space for food services and less than two acres of temporary housing.
Commission members Erin Williford, Mark Daniels and Nouman Jan were absent. The request is subject to further approval by the City Council.
Food and Shelter currently operates its food insecurity operations in partnership with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. The food bank asked Food and Shelter to open five to seven days a week, despite the fact that the building was not designed for it.
This is different than food pantries in "the faith community," which are open sporadic hours, said Food and Shelter Director April Heiple.
“Since 2017, we've been operating a food pantry out of a building that wasn't built for it,” Heiple said.
Heilpe said several times that the development will not include a homeless shelter. While it was originally zoned for cottage-sized homes, the commission approved the request to rezone it as a special-planned unit development.
Before the request was approved, residents spoke for and against the decision. Crime, traffic and lighting were cited in opposition; the need was cited in favor.
Hugh Brown, who lives at 907 East Eufaula Ave., asked that the applicant be required to install lighting along the alleys and streets in the area. He said there are areas in an alleyway behind his house that’s barely visible because of trees and weeds.
Susan Sanders, who lives at 148 Reed Avenue, said she has been “verbally harassed” and her cars and sheds vandalized and broken into. She also said loud fights at night and gunshots are common.
Chris, whose last name was inaudible, said he volunteers at Food and Shelter and lives at 715 West Sims. He did not oppose the request.
The current facility is so inadequate that staff have to turn down food donations, he said.
“It's a matter of pride,” he said. “If we can provide a facility where they can shop as if they were in a grocery store, you can imagine what that does for their pride. So, for a number of reasons, this facility is needed in Norman.”
The need is great, said Heiple, and has been apparent for some time. Just before the main facility opened at 201 Reed Avenue, Heilple said then CEO of the Regional Food Bank told her, “Norman is underperforming in food distribution for hungry families.”
“What that means is, based on the number of people we know in this community who are low-income or struggling or living right on the edge of poverty or homelessness – we're not serving those people,” she said.