Residents, city continue to explore tree options

Almira Elizabeth Hill-Grammer, 80, passed away Tue. 1/28/2020. Visitation will be at Tribute Memorial Care, Friday 1/31/2020 from 6-8pm. The funeral will be 2PM Sat. 2/1/2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church of Norman. Condolence messages may be left at www.tribute.care. (405.292.4787)