Residents, city continue to explore tree options

People who value trees along streets in their neighborhoods continue to explore solutions to preserve or replace them. Residents in Ward 4 met with the Norman's new city forester, Tim Vermillion Wednesday night to better understand his role in their quest to save their trees.
The value trees add to neighborhoods transcends its aesthetic appeal and nostalgia in the city's oldest districts, said Ward 2 Councilman Joe Carter.
In particular, residents appreciate the canopy effect cast by branches which arch from one side of the street to the other. However, these towering survivors of time and adverse weather contribute to property value, provide shade, impede storm water and more, he said.
"The Zillow real estate app estimates that street trees add between 10 and 15% value in neighborhoods," Carter said. "If you take trees out from one street, you're affecting the quality of life with shade economically, the song birds who live in the trees and people who enjoy that, so it's a quality of life issue. And it takes 30 years to reach the maturity level for trees to provide the canopy level to the street."
As residents in Ward 2 and Ward 4 do what they can to preserve canopied streets, Norman City Forester Tim Vermillion and city staff join them as they seek solutions to replace or preserve them, including those along Berry Street. Sixteen trees on the west side of the street were removed in 2017 which inspired a grass roots initiative to "save Norman's trees."
Oklahoma Electric Cooperative wanted to remove trees because branches are a frequent insult to power lines overhead and a public safety concern for the city. More trees will need to replaced, but the plan is on hold as other options are being considered including burying utility lines.
"In these areas it's a public safety issue," Carter said, "because of tornadic events, freezing storms that we have. Lines should be buried. In these areas where they have to be trimmed and you get into this conflict with protecting public safety and property values by not eliminating them."
A city ordinance requires all new construction include buried utility lines, but that does not apply to Berry Street where new construction is absent. Vermillion hopes a FEMA grant could mitigate the cost which he said could be as high as $3 million a mile to bury lines.
Annahlyse Meyer, Norman communications director, said OEC is working to replace trees that have been removed and is working with the city and residents on a plan to replant along Berry Road. Vermillion said OEC has planted around 200 trees "within the last year" and continues to be willing to offer assistance with future projects.
Vermillion has an unending list to compile as he inventories every tree along streets and trees in parks. The monumental task is complicated by a lack of resources and time.
A software program which catalogs trees by location, condition and type would identify the city's most distressed trees and provide a path forward for remediation or replacement, but for now it's pen and paper for Vermillion and residents who sound the alarm.
"There's always been some charismatic arborists in Norman," he said. "The thing that is missing, compared to the east is maintenance. It's extremely expensive. A lot of times people just plant and drive away."
Vermillion said he makes himself as available as he can. Last week he replaced a silver maple which had begun to split and threatened to collapse on an old home near Classen Boulevard and Keith Street. In its place stands a tulip poplar to complete the historic theme of the home and area.
Trees in Norman are more protected today thanks to an ordinance city council approved last February. It protects trees in public rights-of-way whose removal or trimming requires permission from the city forester. The possible penalty for removing a subject tree without permission from the city is an administrative fine, which can be offset by planting replacement trees, or a municipal court citation. Permission denials can be appealed to the city manager.
Mindy Ragan Wood366-3544 mwood@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.