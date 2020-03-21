Rick Adkins is currently a lieutenant with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and has been in law enforcement for 22 years. He is a Republican and is running for county sheriff in the primary election set June 30.
He and his wife, Ashley, have been married for 12 years and are both life-long Cleveland County residents. He grew up in Lexington, graduating from Lexington High School in 1996. Ashley grew up in the Moore area and graduated from Moore High School in 2002. Rick and Ashley live just outside of Moore in southeast Oklahoma City, where they raise their two children. Their son, Jaxon, attends Moore Public Schools.
Rick Adkins began his career in law enforcement on June 15, 1998, with the McClain County Sheriff's Office, where he was assigned to the Detention and Communications divisions. While there, he rose to the rank of lieutenant and ran the detention center in the absence of jail administrator. Since then, Rick has worked for the Rush Springs Police Department, Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, Comanche Police Department, Marlow Police Department and spent 15 years at the Purcell Police Department before coming back to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office in 2018.
During his career, he has served twice as a K-9 handler and was assigned to several multi-jurisdictional task forces, including the Grady County Highway Safety Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Task Force and the 21st Judicial District Attorney's Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force. Rick has an Advanced Peace Officer certification with the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.
He has been presented with numerous letters of appreciation, commendations and awards over his career. Most important to him are Life Saving Awards received in 2018 from the Purcell Police Department and 2019 from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.
While working for the Purcell Police Department, he developed "Operation Roundup and Recovery," which brought agencies together from Lexington to Rush Springs, covering three counties. The operation gained actionable intelligence related to drug trafficking, homicides, stolen property and livestock theft, which resulted in several major arrests. Since being at the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, he developed an IMPACT Team that specializes in special missions such as felony warrant sweeps, saturated patrols and street crime investigations related to narcotics and stolen property.
He is actively involved in the community and served as a councilman in the City of Lexington before moving to Oklahoma City. Rick coaches his son's baseball team in Moore. He and his son are also involved in 4-H, where his son shows cattle. He is a member of Casualties of War, a nonprofit organization that helps Military and First Responders suffering from post-traumatic stress. Over the last three years, he has assisted several organizations, including Casualties of War, the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association and Little League teams in the Moore area raise close to $75,000 for charitable causes.
The couple is proud to live and raise their family in Cleveland County. He is motivated and eager to continue the success of the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and lead the way.
"My very first day in law enforcement, I knew that I wanted to become sheriff one day," Rick Adkins said.
