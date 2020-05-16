OKLAHOMA CITY — State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, applauded House passage of Senate Bill 1046 on Friday, just two days after the Senate approved the measure as a part of the launch of SoonerCare 2.0 on July 1. The measure has now been sent to the governor and awaits his signature.
The state’s current Medicaid Program, SoonerCare, currently only covers children, pregnant women, adults with children, elderly adults, and disabled adults. Beginning July 1, 2020, Oklahoma’s Medicaid program will offer coverage availability to include many low-income adults between the ages of 19 and 64. In addition to the expansion, the state has requested a federal waiver for the state’s SoonerCare 2.0 program to allow the state more flexibility in how it administers the plan.
Standridge, a pharmacist, issued the following statement Friday:
“Being a health care professional and having spoken out against the many efforts in the Capitol to sell off our Medicaid system to the highest out-of-state bidder, I was very proud to vote for and champion the passage of Senate Bill 1046. I’m proud to stand with Governor Stitt in launching SoonerCare 2.0. This will provide health care to our needy in a responsible way that provides citizens with a pathway to independence.
“Utilizing the new Trump administration’s innovative Healthy Adult Opportunity initiative, the state can have flexibility under SoonerCare 2.0 to provide care in a way the State of Oklahoma and our citizens see best. I have always called for an Oklahoma First philosophy at the state Capitol, and SoonerCare 2.0 is not only Oklahoma First all the way, but it also will place Oklahoma as one of the first states in the nation to take advantage of President Trump’s state sovereignty-minded Healthy Adult Opportunity program.”
For more information, contact Sen. Rob Standridge at 521-5535 or email Rob.Standridge@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.