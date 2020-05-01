While Mayor Breea Clark's reopening plan brought criticism from both sides of the argument, Clark maintains her decision was based on science and criteria demanded by White House guidelines.
The Transcript obtained emails via an open records request between Clark, health experts and council members in the days leading up to her decision to reopen the city in phases.
While several businesses were allowed to relax restrictions, such as opening of dining rooms by reservation, gyms and dental clinics on May 1, others such as salons and bars will remain closed through May 15. If there are no surges in positive cases, all restrictions are projected to lift by June 12.
Several components must be operative before states and cities can reopen: adequate hospital care and personal protective equipment (PPE), testing capacity and a contact tracing system to quarantine an infected person's close contacts. A downward trajectory in new cases is also required, according to White House guidelines.
LOCAL & STATE TRENDS
In a chain of emails between Clark and Dr. Gary Raskob, Professor of Epidemiology and Medicine at the University of Oklahoma, a report shows a steady decline in new positive cases for the Oklahoma City Metro Area which includes Norman.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health chart shows cases for the Oklahoma City Metro Area, which includes Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland Counties. The growth rate trend was around 12 for new cases on April 9, but by April 23, the date of the email to Clark, it had dipped to just under 3. The cases for those three counties were totaled each day and then averaged by the previous day's count.
Raskob and Clark had been in search of localized data without the other two counties to determine trends as early as April 20, an email showed. He sent Clark criteria for a spreadsheet to include daily cases for COVID-19 in Norman and Cleveland County. It would tally daily suspected cases, new confirmed cases, cases excluding long term care facilities, the total number of tests performed, and the number of hospitalizations.
Clark reported on April 23 to the council by email that OU's announcement “about an increase in testing AND if we can get our contact tracing plan in place for next week, AND if the data support it, we can being phase 1 on 5/1,” it reads.
Time bore out a downward trend for Norman, the spreadsheet data showed on Friday, May 1.
From April 6 to May 1, a three-day rolling average for active cases shows a sharp decline. On April 9 there were 79 actual cases, by the 18th there were 88 but on May 1 there were only 38 cases for Norman.
A chart of new cases on a three-day rolling average showed 17.6 cases on April 9 and 2.3 on April 30.
The charts can be viewed at coronavirus.normanok.gov under the Norman Data website tab.
STATE DOWNWARD TREND & TESTING
The trend statewide has been clear, state officials have said.
As testing has increased, at least 36% more, cases have fallen from 10% positive to 5.67% are positive, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt reported Thursday afternoon.
“For every 1,000 (tests), 943 come back negative and 57 come back positive,” he said during a press conference. “At the beginning of April we had 10% come back positive.”
Stitt has urged state officials to expand testing in all sites to include anyone who chooses to be tested, with or without symptoms. There are now 80 drive-thru testing locations open, and “in some cases has doubled week by week” the testing capacity.
Stitt said 65,000 Oklahomans had been tested “at this point.”
The goal in May is to test “over 2% of Oklahomans,” and by the end of the month health officials will have collected and processed 90,000 tests, Stitt said.
“We encourage anybody with symptoms, anybody that just wants to get tested at this point, we have plenty of testing in our state,” Stitt said.
Testing capacity is increasing thanks to the efforts of Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma. OSU and OU are waiting for FDA authorization, which is expected to be granted, for their testing programs. OU has reported it expects to have the capacity to test 180,000 samples in the next 90 days. OSU has developed a saliva-based testing for COVID-19. Stitt announced Thursday during a press conference that the first saliva kits will be used in nursing homes and the state has already ordered supplies to begin.
Oklahoma is one of two states to approve saliva testing for the virus and that's good news for more accurate results, researchers from the Yale School of Public Health say.
Nasal and throat swabs are uncomfortable and, a doctor from Boston University School of Medicine says can be inaccurate.
“This is a virus that moves from your nose to your lower tract and so it depends on where you collect the sample and how well the sample is collected,” Dr. Nahid Bhadelia said.
The Yale study, which has not been yet been peer reviewed, showed two asymptomatic health workers who had tested negative for the virus using a swab, later tested positive using saliva samples. The study tested 44 inpatients and 98 health care workers.
Saliva testing requires fewer materials which speeds up the supply chain and makes it easy for companies to adapt home testing kits, testing experts have said. The swab method requires more personal protective equipment because those who receive a swab often cough or sneeze due to the irritation and release droplets into the air.
TRACING
Contact tracing, an important component in reopening cities according to the White House guidelines, continues to challenge the state and local health department.
The system in place at the Cleveland County Health Department (CCHD) continues to be strained by the outbreak at long term care facilities like Grace Living Center and ongoing prevention efforts.
In emails obtained by The Transcript via an open records request, it was clear the CCHD was stretched thin for contact tracing.
On April 22, Clark emailed the council an excerpt from the CCHD which stated that it was “still focusing on long term care facilities right now, but are working on a plan to go back to contact tracings for positive cases, as we were doing in the beginning.”
The author of the email is not mentioned, but it goes on to state that the CCHD was “still contacting all positive cases” and advising them of isolation protocols but they were not contacting people who had contact the infected person unless they were a health care worker, daycare worker, first responder or high risk category for complications. If they were not in those categories, CCHD workers asked infected persons to advise those with whom they had contact to self quarantine, the email states.
“The state is looking at additional staffing options to assist us long-term,” the CCHD official wrote in the email.
Oklahoma Health Commissioner Gary Cox announced Thursday, April 28 that 150 OSDH staff are conducting contact tracing but that would double next week as workers are being trained. Cox said it would expand to 500 tracers in partnership with the National Guard, the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University in the coming weeks, but the goal is to have 1,000 ready “to deploy as needed.”
Sara King, CCHD spokeswoman said it was still planning for “some of the contact tracing,” but was already partnering with the National Guard which had been assisting with testing and transporting testing kits.
Clark said the NFD is ready to assist the CCHD with contact tracing if necessary.
HOSPITAL CAPACITY
Both Norman Regional Health System and Integris say they are prepared for a surge in cases should a spike occur. Throughout the pandemic, neither has reported dangerously low PPE during The Transcript's inquiries over the last six weeks. Both have reopened for elective surgeries and phased in procedures and visits with sanitation, temperature checks and social distancing.
“The reopening of specific businesses will not change COVID-19 processes already in place at Norman Regional Health System,” NRHS spokeswoman Kelly Wells said. “Our Emerging Infectious Disease team continues working within city, state and federal guidelines for the safety of those seeking care in our facilities.”
Kerri Bayer, Integris Chief Nurse Executive said Integris is ready.
“Integris has developed a plan in line with the Governor’s executive order that allows us to function at 140% capacity,” she said. “A surge beyond this will be supported by the Phase 2 safety net hospitals within the state. Our Integris Baptist Portland Avenue campus is one of those safety net hospitals.”
