OKLAHOMA CITY -- Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday praised the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) announcement that Oklahoma is in full compliance with the REALID Act and regulation.
The notification comes after three years of work by employees at the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and Office of Management and Enterprise Services to implement a new system and standards to allow Oklahoma to come into compliance with REAL ID regulations.
DPS issued the first REAL ID compliant credential to the public June 29 and is currently in week eight of a 16-week statewide rollout. By mid-November, Oklahomans will be able to obtain a REAL ID compliant credential at all DPS facilities and tag agent locations.
Due to circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, DHS extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline through Oct. 1, 2021. This means regular Oklahoma driver licenses and ID cards will continue to be accepted for boarding a plane and entering federal facilities until that date.
Oklahomans can learn more about REAL ID and how to obtain one at realid.ok.gov.
