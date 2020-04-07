OKLAHOMA CITY -- Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday that President Donald Trump has approved his request for a Major Disaster Declaration covering all 77 Oklahoma counties.
The declaration authorizes FEMA's Public Assistance program, which provides federal funding for emergency protective measures and direct federal assistance.
Stitt's request for additional assistance to include crisis counseling, disaster unemployment assistance, disaster legal services and other programs remains under review.
Due to the unprecedented scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress has been authorizing some disaster assistance programs that are traditionally approved by FEMA on a state or local level, as well as programs that go beyond what FEMA can normally provide.
State authorities will continue to assess the need for additional aid. Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is working with FEMA and local emergency management officials to help local jurisdictions document their eligible costs for reimbursement.
