Submissions open for new flag designs

Submissions are now open for new Norman flag designs, according to co-chairs of a resident-led flag committee.
Dentist Dr. Gabriel Bird, committee founder with assistance from Realtor and co-chair Grady Carter, said committee recently chosen members were: Bill Nations, DDS; Bill Hickman; Bianca Gordon, Bridges of Norman; Margo McCall Loflin, Norman Public Schools; Charlotte Mancino, Norman High School; Lindsay Bolino, Norman North High School; Richard Zielinski, Norman Philharmonic; Michael Dean Pullen; Kelli Brooke Haney; Aisha Ali; and Tim Hartley and Amy Pence, Moore-Lindsay Historic House Museum. Norman City Council members Kate Bierman and Joe Carter serve in advisory roles.
Bird said committee members will vote on the flag submissions and won't know the artists' identities. He will not be involved in the scoring.
He said the committee members are versed in Norman's culture and history and are invested in the community.
Carter said the Norman Board of Realtors is sponsoring a $500 award for the winning artist. He thanked Matt Allen at Day Creative for building the group's website, normanflag.com, which outlines five design principles cited by North American Vexillological Association that the committee will consider in submitted designs:
1. Keep it simple.
2. Use meaningful symbolism.
3. Use two or three basic colors.
4. Don't use lettering or seals.
5. Be distinctive or related.
All entries are due March 19 and must fit into a 3x5 rectangle and include an artist statement. Digital designs can be submitted at normanflag.com/design-submissions or via email at newnormanflag@gmail.com. Hand-drawn design forms are available at the Norman Public Library Central and East and can be dropped off at Bird's office, 227 W. Main St., Suite 200. Residents can submit multiple designs.
So far, Bird said the committee has received 30 designs and continues to get more daily.
“I can safely say that even we didn’t get any more designs, we have some phenomenal options already in,” Bird said. “We are receiving designs from all over. It is exciting that we are drawing from such broad design talent pool.”
He said final selection and public voting of the top three to five designs could be up by early April, with voting running through the end of the month. The new design would be revealed to the city council June 9, with a recommendation for formal adoption on Flag Day, June 14.
Bird said the city council approved the committee's creation in October 2018. Also, the city will incur no cost, as Bird will pay to replace existing flags. The city's current flag will transition to being used only as a logo on streets, vehicles and letterhead. All expenses have been privately funded or donated.
“City rebranding is not the scope of this project, and at this time the flag redesign committee does not endorse a rebranding project, nor has rebranding been discussed with any of our elected officials or city staff,” Bird said. “This project will not cost the city or taxpayers, nor detract any city officials or staff from the other important work they are doing.”
He said the intent of the new flag is to represent the people of Norman culturally as a whole. The design also could be used on merchandising such as mugs, hats and T-shirts.
Bird said the experience thus far has been remarkable, and he has enjoyed reading residents' takes on Norman via artist statements.
Carter, 33, who works at Keller Williams Realty, said he has lived in Norman most of his life. He met Bird in 2017 and the two of them struck up a friendship. They started discussing Norman's flag one day over lunch. After watching videos about effective flag designs, the two decided that they should form a committee to adopt a new flag.
Carter said flags for Chicago and Washington, D.C., demonstrate clean and simple designs that can easily go on promotional items and be recreated by children. Also, they aren't copyrighted.
He said the city's current flag, which was adopted in the 1990s, is copyrighted and breaks some of the five design rules listed online.
“Our flag is all over the place,” he said, adding that the flag should be a symbol for Norman that elicits a narrative and reflects the city's identity. “Our current flag isn't doing its job.”
Carter said the committee hasn't received big pushback from city officials or those who were involved in the creation of the city's previous flag, which was selected using different guidelines.
“They've all been on board,” he said.
Carter said the new flag should serve as a tool to bring people together and be something residents can rally behind. He said many residents he spoke to were unaware of Norman's flag, and the current flag can't be drawn from memory because it is too busy.
In addition to receiving a cash prize, Carter said the winning artist and the design will become part of Norman's history.
"We as a committee know that we have something special in Norman and are out to provide a unifying symbol for our beautiful town," Bird said.
For more information, visit normanflag.com, facebook.com/groups/normanflag or visit the YouTube link, bit.ly/309rQys.
Jamie Berry
Follow me @JamieStitches13
