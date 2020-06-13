Members of the Facebook group “Re-Open Norman” are organizing a rally to show support for the Norman Police Department in an event titled “Standing Up for the NPD.”
The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Andrews Park. The rally comes after weeks of protests against racial injustice and police brutality after the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“Our police department is being ravaged in the press/social media/etc., and they do not deserve it!” the page information reads. “These men and women risk their lives daily for the community they serve, and right now, they need to see those who support them stand up without fear! I encourage all those who support our Norman Police Department to come our for a peaceful rally.”
Supporters are encouraged to create posters and cards “that can be left with our officers and displayed all over their department.”
City of Norman Spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said the event was not a city-sponsored event.
NPD Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen said the department is "aware of the event and [are] handling it as we have all recent events."
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
