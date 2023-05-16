Oklahoma citizens are two years away from the REAL ID deadline, and many local tag agencies say they do not require an appointment to renew or upgrade.
Currently, the Transportation Security Administration accepts any state-issued current Oklahoma driver’s license or identification card for domestic airline flights. However, beginning May 7, 2025, citizens 18 and older will be required to present REAL ID-compliant credentials to get through airport security.
The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 to enact the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government set standards for issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.
“This deadline has been extended multiple times, so it could be extended again,” said Fort Gibson Tag Agent Barry Steveson.
For example, the deadline had been extended to May 3, 2023, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prior to the most recent delay.
“As our country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the REAL ID full enforcement deadline will give states needed time to reopen their driver’s licensing operations and ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas.
The deadline has since been extended once again. Certain documents are required to apply for a REAL ID.
“The most common needed documentation to obtain a REAL ID is a state-issued birth certificate, not a copy or current passport,” said Steveson.
A U.S. passport, consular report of birth abroad, permanent resident card, naturalization/citizenship certificate, employment authorization card, or valid foreign passport are also accepted. All of these documents must be unexpired.
Those who have different names from the document they bring need to provide additional documents with legal proof of their name change. This can include a marriage certificate, a legal name change document, a legal adoption decree, a court-ordered divorce decrees or the death certificate of a spouse with a connection to the applicant’s current legal name. Two documents showing proof of residency for address verification area also required.
Steveson said REAL IDs cost $38.50 for a four-year renewal, $77 for an eight-year renewal, and $25 for a replacement. As for appointments, they are not necessary at many area tag agencies.
“Some tag agents require appointments, but we do not require them,” said Steveson.
The same is true at Cherokee County Tag Agency in Tahlequah.
“It’s first come, first served,” said Pamela Milvo of CCTA.
Milvo said people can renew their license up to a year in advance before it expires.
Oklahoma became one of the last states to become complaint with the REAL ID Act in 2020, and there have since been changes to how driver’s licenses are processed.
“[Driver’s licenses] have not been printed in-house since we became a REAL ID-compliant state,” said Steveson. “We do give a printed document that individuals use until the physical card comes in the mail. This paper can still be used the same as the physical driver’s license. We have not heard of any issues with flying, cashing checks, etc.”
Steveson said it currently takes two to three weeks to get the new driver’s licenses in the mail.
A license holder can tell if an ID is compliant because it must have a white star in a gold circle in the upper right-hand corner.
