OKLAHOMA CITY -- A bill that promises additional transparency and accountability of the attendance, enrollment, transfer and instruction practices of Oklahoma's virtual charter schools passed the Oklahoma Senate on Monday with a vote of 45-0.
House Bill 2905, authored by State Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, and State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, previously passed the House with a vote of 94-0. It now moves to the governor's desk to await his signature to become law.
HB 2905, the Virtual Charter School Transparency and Reform Act of 2020, addresses and unifies transfer, attendance, student engagement and truancy policies. It also directs the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board to promulgate rules for orientation information to be provided to students and parents.
Pemberton is the Chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education and had nearly 40 years' experience in Oklahoma's public school system as a teacher, coach and administrator.
Dills said she and Pemberton engaged many education stakeholders in a lengthy and deliberative process to draft the legislation.
These included representatives from the two largest virtual charter schools in Oklahoma, the state superintendent of public instruction, the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration and the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. She said all are supportive of the legislation.
"Virtual schools meet a real educational need for some students in Oklahoma, but policy hasn't been able to keep pace with this type of model," State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. "[Monday]'s vote was a step forward for transparency and accountability for virtual charter schools. We are grateful to Rep. Dills and Sen. Pemberton for involving the Oklahoma State Department of Education in helping draft a bill that strengthens requirements for virtual charter schools while protecting student and parent choice."
Dills said the bill addresses attendance and student engagement policies for the virtual charter schools by defining the first date of attendance and membership and defining and changing the number of instructional activities required for each student.
The measure also adds an orientation piece that will be provided to each family before a student begins instruction. The bill also addresses student transfer policies.
Dills said the State Department of Education will implement new technology to accommodate the transfer language in the bill.
Dills said HB 2905 is an extension of House Bill 1395, which was signed into law by the governor last May.
That bill subjects Oklahoma's public virtual charter schools to the same financial reporting requirements, financial audits, audit procedures and audit requirements as traditional public school districts. The bill also put virtual charters and brick and mortar charters under the same statutory teacher contract requirements as traditional public schools.
