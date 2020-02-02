Ward 2 candidates have the luxury of not facing an incumbent, but a list of hot button issues dominates their campaigns as they step up to forum podiums and knock on doors.
Among the tops concerns are homelessness, the University North Park tax increment district, public transportation and flattened city revenue, but each candidate -- Andrew Tiffany, Matthew Salcido and David Perry -- brings problems to solve from their own point of view.
Tiffany, a 32-year-old young adult pastor for Antioch Community Church, is concerned Norman loses too many young professionals after they graduate from the University of Oklahoma. He is a member of Norman Next, an organization which works to attract budding entrepreneurs under 40.
"We need to do a great job of luring people in," he said of the younger business crowd. "I think it's really attractive for a family or senior citizen, but for the young professional the high-paying jobs are out of town, the lifestyle is out of town. I would love to look into creating partnerships with startups for people who are interested in coming to Norman."
He hopes to see Norman become a business-friendly city and pointed to a lengthy construction project on Lindsey Street. Tiffany said businesses went out because the project dragged on too long.
His desire to solve problems does not mean he intends to participate in divisive politics.
"The fact that the main thing we agree on is that we don't agree," he said. "I think citizens need someone who will listen to them and also to work collaboratively for solutions."
Another young candidate, 19-year-old transgender college student Salcido plans to focus in particular on public transportation and sidewalks. He said residents in the ward spoke to him about balancing the city's budget and considering the needs of the elderly and poor. Conversations about infrastructure such as cracked sidewalks and the need for more street lights were common.
"Most days I skateboard or bicycle to work," he said. "I take my South Berry Road to Main Street. One morning I saw an older gentleman steer his wheelchair down a driveway and into the street, where he rode for several blocks in the gutter. Far too many cracks and uneven seams."
Salcido hopes to see "rapid and reliable public transit," covered bus stops and a centralized bus depot.
Transportation was an issue that concerned Tiffany as well.
"Public transit is a big issue in our ward," he said. "We kind of border OU and a lot of routes are specifically for OU because they used to run it, so now we need to extend that reach to the rest of Ward 2 and the city to make it more accessible."
Perry came to Norman 42 years ago as an OU student and decided to stay here where he taught history and government for Norman Public Schools. He is semi-retired and believes he has the time it takes to represent Ward 2.
Perry has his sights set on citywide issues as residents have expressed their concerns with the UNP tax increment district and the yet-to-be built senior wellness center. The city council renegotiated what it believed to be a better deal with UNP developers last November, but a petition to rescind their vote has been challenged by a petition. The petition has been protested in Cleveland County District Court while funds that would have been allocated to the general fund from the TIF has created a $5 million shortfall and threatened the progress of related projects such a sports complex, indoor aquatics center and new senior center.
"It has been my observation that the people of Ward 2 have a more citywide view of the issues," Perry said.
"We have seen firsthand how messy these TIF districts can become," he said. "TIF agreements and changes to agreements should be voted on by the people when more than $5 million dollars of our tax revenues could be parlayed away by city council."
Tiffany agreed there should be a threshold for TIFs while Salcido told the Transcript he had been following the issue closely but did not indicate his position on the matter.
As money tops the discussion on TIF, Perry wants to pursue options to increase revenue by making broadband internet a public utility. He said Norman already owns a fiber network to get started.
"We could be in the broadband business today providing connections and services to businesses throughout Norman. For example, Ponca City and Tuttle already do this."
Perry believes it would spur competition and would provide the city "with additional revenue to fund city services and needs" as well as providing wifi free in public places.
Tiffany was the only candidate to mention homelessness in the Transcript's request to discuss key issues, but it is one he believes demands compassion with a balance of sound policies.
"Everyone is a few bad decisions from being in that situation," Tiffany said. "We need to have compassion toward them but we also have to have great policies in place that help us make decisions at times. I don't think it's one or the other, but 'and,' and 'both.'"
