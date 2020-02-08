Ward 6 candidates tackle city finances at Friday forum

Candidates for Norman’s Ward 6 faced pointed questions on multiple aspects of city finances at a Friday forum ahead of next week’s election.
The Cleveland County Democratic Party hosted Ward 6 candidates Doug Kalicki, Elizabeth Foreman and Bill Scanlon at the Friday luncheon, allowing candidates time to introduce themselves and take questions from attendees. Scanlon is the incumbent candidate for the Ward 6 seat, which is up during the upcoming Feb. 11 elections.
The candidates each took 10 minutes to share their backgrounds with the audience. Kalicki and Scanlon focused on their military backgrounds and Foreman discussed her experience in accounting and balancing budgets.
In the remaining time, candidates faced about 10 questions from audience members, most of which focused on Norman’s financial state or on city commitments like Norman Forward or the University North Park Tax Increment Finance district.
An attendee kicked off the forum by asking candidates where their campaign donations are coming from. Foreman and Scanlon both said their campaigns are mostly funded by donations from individuals, and that neither will take donations from UNP TIF developers.
Kalicki noted that he is funding his entire campaign by himself, as he does not believe that public servants should take donations.
Residents also asked candidates how they would tackle Norman Forward, a quality of life initiative Norman voters approved in 2015 with a temporary half-percent sales tax. The project package was set to include construction of a senior center and recreation center. As projects have stalled in planning stages, one resident wanted to know how candidates would help “ensure that someday, we would have a senior citizens building, and a pool and a thing for the kids?”
Kalicki, who said he has experience with building construction from his time with Wrangler Jeans, told residents that he wants to prioritize Norman Forward projects, to tackle the senior center in one stage and make it a “crown jewel.” Foreman said that Norman Forward has been “overpromised and underfunded,” and that the city needs to stop, prioritize projects and build the senior center first.
At one point, Scanlon faced a pointed question about his own property and its interaction with the city as a resident asked why the city had allotted hundreds of thousands of dollars to fix flooding in the neighborhood where Scanlon lives.
“Is the city responsible for that? Did the city cause the flooding? And should the citizens pay to have that fixed?” the resident asked.
Scanlon told attendees that his home, along with several others in his neighborhood, has flooded multiple times because of inaccurate engineering and modeling that was approved by the city. He said that the city is responsible for the issue, but that the company that oversaw the engineering has a fix that requires city involvement.
Scanlon said the city manager and public works put money in the city budget to fund a list of capital projects throughout the city that happened to include his neighborhood, and that may eventually address the problem.
“[The project in my neighborhood] ranked high on that list, and should the stormwater bond passed, it would have been fixed as a part of that project,” Scanlon said.
Forum conversation also centered around Norman’s budget shortfall, which city finance director Anthony Francisco projected at about $5 million for the current and upcoming fiscal year.
All candidates told the attendees they would support calling in an independent state auditor to examine Norman’s finances, and said they would consider a citizen review or advisory committee to address city finances and give more transparency to the city’s budget and finance processes.
As the city is currently under a hiring freeze, residents were also concerned with potential layoffs in the future.
One man asked candidates if they would work to spread layoffs around instead of avoiding police and fire personnel only. Scanlon and Foreman told the audience that they would have to focus on keeping police and fire forces intact. Kalicki said he would focus on areas where Norman is not utilizing its existing funding rather than immediately turning to layoffs.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
