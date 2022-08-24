Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt denied clemency for an inmate set to be executed Thursday.
Stitt denied the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board's recommendation of clemency for death row inmate James Coddington, 50. Coddington is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester as the first of 25 executions set in phases over the next two years.
Oklahoma’s parole board voted 3-2 earlier this month to recommend clemency for Coddington, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2003 and received a death sentence in the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Troy Hale at an Oklahoma County residence. Prosecutors said Coddington beat Hale in the head with a hammer and robbed him for refusing to loan him money to buy cocaine.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
