Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a 60-day stay of execution for death row inmate Richard Glossip to allow the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals time to review a petition for a new hearing.
Glossip was scheduled to be put to death Sept. 22, but Stitt's executive order bumps the execution to Dec. 8. The order also moves Glossip's clemency hearing before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, set for Aug. 23.
“We are extremely grateful for Governor Stitt’s thoughtful and compassionate decision to grant a 60-day reprieve for Rich’s execution date, and to do so sufficiently in advance of the August 23 clemency hearing to spare everyone the trauma that such a hearing entails," said Don Knight, Glossip’s attorney. "This will also spare Mr. Glossip from beginning the cruel execution protocol for a fourth time."
This is a developing story.
