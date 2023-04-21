Gov. Kevin Stitt didn’t wait long to set a special election to fill the seat vacated by former Cleveland County Commissioner Darry Stacy, whose last day on the job was April 13.
Stitt on Wednesday ordered a June 13 election date for the District 2 position, and his announcement quickly drew a candidate.
Stacy resigned after 10 years as a commissioner to begin a new role as director of Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) in Ada. His first day was Friday.
His term wasn’t set to expire until 2024.
Acting as District 2 commissioner is Paul Meyer, who was Stacy’s first deputy and road foreman and is a 40-year county employee.
Meyer, along with commissioners Rod Cleveland and Rusty Grissom, accepted Stacy’s letter of resignation Monday. They also voted to remove Stacy from both the Cleveland County Industrial Authority and the Cleveland County Home Loan Authority.
The governor’s executive proclamation set the candidate filing period to begin at 8 a.m. Monday, May 1, and conclude at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the Cleveland County Election Board, 641 E. Robinson St.
The proclamation also set a general election for Sept. 12 in the event the filing period draws multiple Republican and Democrat candidates for the position.
Jacob McHughes, assistant county commissioner for District 1, told The American on Wednesday he is a candidate for the position.
McHughes, a Republican, has served as District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland’s deputy for 10 years and acted as a liaison between the county and the state Legislature.
He said in a statement he advocated for the creation of a rainy day fund for counties — which the legislature adopted last year — and advocated for sheriff’s offices to be allowed to apply for grants to combat illegal cannabis operations.
“I am proud to announce my candidacy for county commissioner,” he stated. “I pledge to continue my strong track record and rapport I have with our community. Voters in Cleveland County’s District Two can trust I am ready to step in as their county commissioner on day one.”
It was not immediately known if anyone else had announced their intent to seek the seat.
Cleveland, who chairs the three-member board of county commissioners, said he was relieved to the see the election set so soon.
“I am thankful that the governor took swift and quick action and I look forward to a new elected commissioner before the end of the fiscal year in late June or by September,” he said.
