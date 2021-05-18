OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that updates allowable uses for qualified higher education expenses under the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan was signed into law by the governor.
House Bill 1962, authored by Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs, aligns the state’s language with the federal government’s definition. The bill unanimously passed the House and Senate.
Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, authored the legislation in the Senate.
Nollan said the bill was requested by State Treasurer Randy McDaniel, a former House member.
She said the federal government expanded the definition of allowable uses under Section 529 of the Federal Tax Code over the past few years. With the passage of this bill, Oklahoma’s definition of qualified higher education expenses will align with the federal definition.
Among the newest provisions, McDaniel said 529 funds now can be used for apprenticeships and for student loan debt up to $10,000.
Oklahoma’s 529 College Savings Plan celebrated its 20-year anniversary. The plan now boasts over $1 billion in assets. The initial contribution amount recently was reduced to $25.
