Norman High senior Claire Hopper has made it her mission to raise money for special causes.
Hopper, who graduates May 25, will attend the University of Arkansas, where she plans to prepare for a career that allows her to give back to the community.
For the last three years, she has served as the chair of TigerPalooza, Norman High’s philanthropic effort that raises money annually for causes that enhance the community. She has volunteered for TigerPalooza since her freshman year.
This year, TigerPalooza broke the school record by raising $86,000 to benefit Not Your Average Joe, a nonprofit that provides work for adults who experience intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities.
The nonprofit also provides education and social engagement opportunities.
Previously, Claire helped raise $52,000 for Royal Family Kids Camp and $50,000 for Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
“Each year, the recipient presents what their need is,” Hopper told The Transcript. “This year, Not Your Average Joe came in and presented to us.
“Their need was for a special education certified teacher to be hired at their Norman location.”
Maddie Taylor, director of campus and community engagement at Not Your Average Joe, said having a teacher at their Norman location will be especially beneficial.
“To have someone that has the special needs qualifications and background will just like help us with our education side with our adults of special needs,” Taylor said.
Because of her work, Not Your Average Joe offered Hopper an internship where she is now working to learn the backside of how nonprofits work.
“As an intern, she has spearheaded projects, put together camp agendas and reached out to different people,” Taylor said. “And she’s just an all-around incredible human being.”
Hopper’s internship will serve her well at Arkansas, where she plans to major in special education and minor in nonprofit studies. When she is done with her training, she hopes to do what she is doing full-time.
Hopper has also been involved with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma program at Norman High.
“I’ve had a little sister at McKinley (Elementary) for the past three years, and that’s been really fun getting to hang out with her every week,” she said.
Madison McDaniel, leadership teacher at Norman High, has worked with Claire on Tiger Palooza over the nearly completed school year.
“Claire is one of my senior students this year, and as a first year teacher I could not have asked for a better leader in my classroom,” McDaniel said. “Claire is extremely diligent.
“She cares about the projects she works on and puts 110% effort into it.”
“No matter what Claire ends up doing as a career, she’s going to make her environment a better place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.