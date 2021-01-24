A coffee shop in downtown Norman will soon be employee-owned as its staff prepare to buy the business from the current owner.
Over the summer, the staff at Gray Owl Coffee on Gray Street began talks to purchase the shop from owner Jenny Vigil after she expressed interest in selling it earlier in the year.
Emily Soreghan, one of six employees at the shop, said Vigil wanted to wait to sell the shop in order to guide the business through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It turned out to be a beautiful thing,” Soreghan said. “Even though the pandemic has made things difficult business wise, it opened the door because all of the employees have been here and it allowed us to organize without the noise of normal life and meet once a week and focus on how employee ownership would look and how feasible it was.”
In those weekly meetings over the last five months, Soreghan said the staff has put together a transition plan and organized a financial strategy.
“We’re all at a place right now that we can commit to two or three years of rather hard work. Things just kind of aligned in a really beautiful way,” Soreghan said.
Soreghan said all of the employees believe everyone deserves an equitable workplace as it allows autonomy and financial stability, rare qualities in the service industry.
“On the business side of things, worker ownership will make Gray Owl more resilient and responsive to global events and local needs,” Soreghan said.
As a cooperative business, the shop will have a horizontal structure and each employee will have an equal share of the company.
“We’re all going to split managerial tasks as well as the profits,” Soreghan said. “ … Splitting those tasks equally means that all of us will have more to do than we do now, but we’ll also be being paid a great deal more, and so it just allows more to happen in the shop itself.”
Soreghan said the shop is intended to be a community space that serves coffee and tea. In the coming months, she hopes the team can host poetry nights and other events again, which will be organized by all six employees.
Purchasing the business will also be beneficial because it will usher in a period of growth for both the employees and the shop, she said.
“It’s hard to find well-paid service industry work … It’s something that we like doing. We like talking to people; we like serving coffee,” Soreghan said. “We want the shop to be an art and event space also, and we believe those skills should be compensated fairly.”
She said splitting one person’s salary six ways won’t amount to large paychecks for everyone, but it will make their increased responsibilities worth it.
“It’s about creating an equitably run workplace in which all of the works have autonomy over their situation,” Soreghan said.
She said the pandemic made her realize how important a community is.
“I never thought I’d stay in Norman when I ‘grew up’, and I know none of us came into this wanting to be coffee shop owners, but this town has everything good and bad, and I think the people here are about as good as they come,” Soreghan said.
She said Gray Owl and places like it are neutral spaces where people can come just to buy a coffee, see an old classmate or distant neighbor, and they help communities knit themselves together.
“I know Norman needs that now, and employee ownership means that we will have six heads trying to figure out how to make this place the best it can be,” Soreghan said. “I think that’s beautiful. It makes me care about what I do, and I can’t tell you what a relief it is to actually care about what I spend six hours a day everyday doing.”
KT Murray has worked at Gray Owl since 2014 while attending OU, and will also help take over the business. She said the business model already lends itself to becoming a collective because there is no employee hierarchy.
“We’ve had various lifestyles that have all worked here in the past,” Murray said. “There is flexibility and understanding and compassionate nature of everyone here. Everybody has a willingness to move around and change to better suit what our current needs are.”
Since the transition period started, Soreghan said they have already experienced the challenges of cooperative ownership. In 2021, the collective’s goals are to bring more people into the operation with equity, host more community events, and solidify their governing structure so they can help others looking to become employee owned, Soreghan said.
“ … Things take a little longer, but we’ve also seen the joys,” Soreghan said. “We’ve been able to cover each other’s weaknesses and encourage each other’s strengths. It’s pretty amazing stuff, and as the pandemic has revealed, it’s cooperate or die out there.”
While the business will be purchased by the employees entirely through shop profits, Soreghan said they are fundraising in order to help with transition costs. For more information, and to donate, visit their GoFundMe link at gofundme.com/f/gray-owl.
