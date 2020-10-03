Mayor Breea Clark joined Norman residents and other city officials Saturday morning for the ribbon cutting of Griffin Park Phase 3 fields.
Phase 3 of the Griffin Park project included the regrading and irrigation of fields 1 through 4, construction of a new restroom facility and spectator plaza and parking renovations to improve ADA accessibility and traffic flow.
This project is part of the Norman Forward initiative. In 2015, voters approved the initial Norman Forward campaign, but a bond package continuing Norman Forward failed in August.
“Each time a Norman Forward project comes to life, it is a reminder to our entire community about what we can accomplish when we invest in ourselves,” Clark said in a press release.
The original plan of the Griffin Park fields was a crowned design, making them not very well suited for soccer, the press release said. The Norman Youth Soccer Association approached the city about this project and requested a more suitable soccer field.
“We are extremely excited to celebrate the completion of this Norman Forward project that will enhance the soccer experience for our players and their families,” Christy Fuentes, NYSA Board President, said in a press release. “We are grateful for the citizens’ continued support of Norman Forward. A special thanks to all of the hard work and commitment of Norman Parks and Rec to make this project a huge success.”
The project cost the City of Norman $144,000 below the architect’s original estimate and also came in at $13,000 under the construction bid.
Phase 4 of Griffing Park construction is in the bidding process and is scheduled to be completed by Summer 2021.
