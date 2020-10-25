Ten years ago, Kim Fields asked her mother to teach her how to make the homemade strawberry jelly that had been a family favorite for years.
Little did she know that first lesson would begin a long culinary journey that’s reached an epic milestone with the recent opening of Gringo Girl Tamales & Southern Eatery.
Located at 924 E. Main St., south of Norman High School, it features a lengthy menu, which includes her famous tamales and other Mexican dishes, soups, salads, fresh breads, old-fashioned southern “comfort food” and a variety of desserts.
Opening a sit-down restaurant was the logical next step for Fields, who has spent the past decade selling her tasty homemade products at metro area farmers markets. She started with a selection of her spicy homemade jams, jellies and salsas. Five years ago, she began selling her popular tamales and business boomed. Establishing a new restaurant is risky at any time, but especially in today’s challenging environment. However, Fields said business got so busy that it made sense to move into a building.
“We needed the space, found this great location, and it just felt right,” Fields say.
The enterprise is a family affair, where Fields is assisted by daughters Catherine and Taylor Fields, niece, Elisa Knight, and best friend Angie Reid. Spices are provided by her parents, Lynette and Gary LaMascus, through their company “Miss Nettie’s Herbs & Spices.”
A tasty, eclectic menu
Every item sold at the restaurant is prepared fresh on site, using ingredients grown in Oklahoma. Customers can spend some time scanning the lengthy menu, which begins with four types of tamales; chicken, beef, pork and green chili/jalapĕno cheese.
Sandwiches are a staple on the menu and range from traditional burgers, chicken salad and tuna to more exotic offerings like jalapĕno jelly and cream cheese rotisserie chicken, which is quickly becoming a customer favorite. There’s a wide range of appetizers, soups, salads and side dishes, which reflect the unique combination of Mexican and Southern influences.
You’ll also find “comfort foods” like chicken and rice casserole, chicken and dumplings, stuffed peppers, homemade green chili macaroni and cheese, nachos and deviled eggs. There’s also a large selection of homemade desserts which change daily.
“Basically, if your grandmother made it, we try to have it here,” Fields said.
Patrons are already embracing the restaurant’s unique offerings, Fields said.
“We only opened last Thursday, and we’ve already had people who have come in multiple times and brought different family and friends with them,” she said. “We also get some of the high school kids, and I already had a huge tamale clientele, so it was just adding the restaurant to the other. We’ll also be making desserts and dinners available for Thanksgiving delivery.”
James Taylor, who recently dined at Gringo Girl Tamales with his family, was full of praise for the restaurant.
“Our family went there and we now have a new favorite Mexican food restaurant,” he said. “The food was fantastic, the service was friendly, the atmosphere was homey and comfortable, and the desserts were delicious. Our toddlers were each offered a cookie when we were finished, and those cookies were divine. In short, Gringo Girl Tamales was a feast for our palate. We will be back and encourage our friends to enjoy.”
Dine-in & free delivery
Gringo Girl Tamales & Southern Eatery’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. More information and daily specials can be found on its Facebook page, @Gringo-Girl. Delivery orders can be placed by calling 857-2202.
Prices are moderate and the portions are large. Fields also caters to the Norman High crowd by offering $5 student lunch specials. Salsas, jams and spices are available for sale, as are various other made-in-Oklahoma food products.
Deliveries remain a bedrock of the business, and Gringo Girl Tamales offers free delivery to all customers. During the week deliveries are confined to Norman and Moore, but on Saturdays staff will deliver meals to locations as far away as Noble, Blanchard, Oklahoma City, Edmond, Mustang and Arcadia.
Monkeying around
Fields markets her culinary creations under the names Monkey Brand Salsas & Jellies and Gringo Girl Tamales. (The name “Monkey” was suggested by her then 4-year old son, Christopher.) In all, her products are selling in more than 500 stores across Oklahoma.
Special Events
Restaurant staff also cater special events. Free meal delivery service is available for birthdays, baby showers, housewarmings, memorial services and even “student survival” packages.
“Why send flowers, when you can send food to comfort the soul?,” Fields said with a smile.
Between 2 and 4 p.m. daily, patrons can also enjoy a ladies’ afternoon High Tea, which is popular for bridal showers, sorority parties and other events.
Sharing recipes
Another fun and unique aspect of Gringo Girl Tamales is the opportunity to share treasured recipes.
“I have people coming in all the time ordering something off the menu and telling me, ‘My grandma used to make this,’ or ‘My mom used to make this’,” Fields said. “That gave us the idea to create a recipe box. We invite people to bring in a favorite family recipe, and once a week we choose one of the recipes and make it to serve the following week. We then give that person a free meal. The goal right now is to combine the recipes we receive over the next year and create a cookbook for Christmas.”
Giving back
Gringo Girl Tamales is already hosting fundraisers for various local groups, and it donates 50% of its fundraiser income to the organization, rather than the traditional 10 or 20%. It’s what you’d expect from a woman who spearheaded creation of the St. Joseph’s Food Kitchen in Norman last fall to help feed low-income and homeless women and children.
After years of selling her products at Farmers Markets, Fields said she is thrilled to be able to take her culinary talents to the next level.
“Food makes me happy; food makes people happy,” she said. “It’s just a great thing for everyone.”
