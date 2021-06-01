Norman Regional Health System’s new freestanding emergency department, Norman Regional Nine, will have its public groundbreaking ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3 at 2000 Ann Branden Blvd. The ceremony celebrates the positive impacts the new facility will have on the community.
“It’s exciting to be able to launch the Inspire Health plan in southeast Norman, where expanding our healthcare services will benefit this area,” said Richie Splitt, president and CEO of Norman Regional.
The groundbreaking ceremony will feature key speakers, information on Norman Regional Nine and refreshments. The event will take place on the grounds that Norman Regional Nine is set to occupy, with parking provided by CrossPointe Church.
The 45,250-square-foot facility was designed from a shared vision between Norman Regional and HGA, the architectural design firm, with the healthcare needs of the community in mind.
The facility is being constructed by JE Dunn, which is also building the other Inspire Health projects, creating continuity between the facilities.
“While JE Dunn constructs the FSED+, right down the street we are building the new Ambulatory Care Center and expanding the HealthPlex,” said Tyler Sublett, senior project engineer for JE Dunn. “This is challenging as it requires a strategic staff to operate, but it is also a benefit because it allows the same practices and procedures to be implemented in all projects.”
Norman Regional Nine is the beginning of a plan to enhance the quality of life in southeast Norman. The property’s 30-acre size also allows for room to grow. Development proposals for the site include other healthcare services, commercial businesses and multi-family housing. To follow other Inspire Health projects, check out InspireHealthOK.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.