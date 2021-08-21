The U.S. 2020 Census Bureau report showed a population growth for Cleveland of 39,773 people who will use more resources — ranging from water, roads and emergency response to the court system.
According to city and county officials, the growth is something that each entity has been feeling for some time as they brace for more people choosing to call the county home in one town or another.
Norman showed an additional 17,101 people from 2010 to 2020, while Moore saw 7,712 people added to their population.
Both cities accounted for nearly half of the county’s overall population growth.
Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman said the courthouse has been feeling the pinch in courtroom space, caseloads and personnel for years, despite being granted a fourth district judge in 2014.
“We’re the third most populous county in the state,” Balkman said. “We have a high caseload and, so, we believe that we would merit having an additional special judge allocated or created for Cleveland County.
“Those are created by statute.”
He does not expect it will happen any time soon for many reasons.
“It’s also a monetary decision. You’re talking about salary for a judge, a bailiff, a secretary position and, quite possibly, an additional court reporter,” he said. “The other practicality is you have to have space for it — courtroom and chambers.
“As it sits right now, the [Cleveland] County commissioners have told us as they look at expanding the county office or renovating and reallocating — they definitely are willing to allocate additional space, should we need it.”
According to the National Center for State Courts research, a benchmark ratio of population per judge is 13,000 to 15,000 residents. In Cleveland County, there are more than twice as many residents than the ratio recommends, U.S. Census data shows.
Municipal Court Administrator Ronda Guerrero said her court’s caseload has fluctuated over the years, with a dip in citations processed in court during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adapting to the ups and downs, Guerrero said technology and training have been vital to handle it.
“The purpose of the court will always be to provide prompt and professional customer service to the citizens of Norman,” Guerrero said. “The advancement of the court’s software has helped provide an even more efficient court in regard to the processing of citations.
“Technology is a key factor and, because of this, will continue to be one of the greatest needs for the court. There will always be recurring maintenance, upgrades and training to keep the court progressing and staff proficient.”
City Manager Darrell Pyle said the census report was not a surprise as the city strives to grow sales tax revenue — a municipality’s only source of income in the state other than federal grants.
The census report determines in part the amount of money the city receives in grant funds.
“Since the population grows pretty steadily, we won’t really maneuver much, just based on numbers published that we have been supporting all along. These [census] numbers do help us when it comes to how state and federal dollars get distributed sometimes, which is why it is so important for us to capture those University of Oklahoma students in our census counts,” Pyle said. “Miss them [in the count] and we lose out for 10 years.”
Several staff members and councilors have said that the staff level in the city is about 50% what it could be for the population it serves.
Pyle said staff watch the number of employees, especially for required metrics such as the number of officers per 1,000 residents, but at the end of the fiscal year, it’s all about how much money the city has in the bank.
“Staffing is largely driven by our General Fund’s ability to pay,” he said.
Growing population also means more demand on the city’s water infrastructure, but staff are limited by income in special funds to expand it.
“Our enterprise funds are ‘self-contained’ but do require voter approval for a rate increase, so that’s our biggest staffing-limiting factor of water, sewer and solid waste,” Pyle said.