The Center for Children and Families is opening its doors to adults for a night of live music, food and drinks.
The third annual Night at the Club fundraising event for the Center for Children and Families and Boys & Girls Club of Norman will be 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday at the club, 210 S. Cockrel Ave.
Tickets for the event are $75 and include unlimited food, a silent auction and may other activities for adults, ages 21 and older.
Amanda Pulis, marketing and communications director for CCFI and Boys and Girls Club Norman, said Night at the Club is a way to show the community what the club offers for the children that attend the program.
“We’ll have a variety of arts and crafts sets up,” Pulis said. “We will have some yard games set up, such as giant bowling, giant Jenga, Connect 4. And we will also have some STEM activities set up in our community room that the club members do during the school year.”
Dinner for the event will be provided by Brunch Club Norman and will include a pasta buffet with a Caesar Salad and garlic bread. Scratch Kitchen and Cocktails will supply beer, wine and a signature cocktail, which is included in the ticket price.
CCFI CEO Melissa Klink said tours will also be available throughout the evening so guests can learn about the program and what it offers to the community.
“Night at the Club is a fun and innovative way for us to introduce the community to our Boys & Girls Club,” Klink said. “Revisit childhood by playing in our space, creating arts and crafts, enjoying music by DJ Joe Dayz, while sampling craft cocktails and eating delicious food. I look forward to this night all year.”
Pulis said a big part of the event is getting people inside the doors to see how the agency can help the community.
“We wanted to really showcase Boy’s and Girl’s Club as the main part of the event,” said Pulis. “You’ll get to come in and see the space that the kids are in every day. You’ll see some of the games the kids play the art room the kids create in after school. You really get to learn about our mission.”
A silent auction with more than 30 packages to bid on is already live. Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.ccfinorman.org/annual-fundraiser.
