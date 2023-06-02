The official reason for the Guam Liberation festival is to mark the U.S. military’s 1944 liberation of the Western Pacific island from the Japanese. But the party held every July in the Oklahoma City metro is in large part a celebration of the culture and values of Guamanians who have made their homes here.
“I love the fact that we are such compassionate people,” said Shae Songer, coordinator of this year’s Oklahoma City Guam Liberation gathering, set for July 8 in Choctaw Creek Park in Choctaw.
“When we have village fiestas back home, anybody is welcome. We will wave at them when they drive by and invite them for free food and drink. We were brought up to believe that it’s better to give than to receive,” said Songer, who came to the United States as a teenager in the mid-1990s and moved to Oklahoma in 2006.
Joleen Perez, who lives in Norman, said that for Guamanians, “It’s all about hospitality. That is our culture, anyone is welcome. I love the culture, what we stand for and how we treat other people.”
Guam is a U.S. territory, and many of the Guamanians in Oklahoma came here for military postings or federal job transfers, said Gladys Leon Guerrero, who lives in Moore and is retired from the FAA.
Leon Guerrero said she and her husband, Frank, will celebrate here as usual and then leave July 13 for Guam, which they visit every three to four years. Liberation Day is held there on July 21 and is a really big deal, she said, with parades and fireworks.
When they go home, it’s one party after another, she said. Everything is celebrated with a fiesta, from weddings to baby showers to baptism anniversaries.
“Every village is assigned a date to celebrate their Saint,” Leon Guerrero said. Catholicism is the dominant religion.
Songer said her job as coordinator revolves around the food.
“I will post a food menu on the Facebook page, and people will say what they are bringing. We will have all the delicacies that we cook on the island.”
The meat is barbecued on site after it’s been marinated 24 hours in a special sauce. To feed the 400 or so celebrants who are expected, people have already signed up to donate 30 slabs of ribs, 300 pieces of fried chicken, pigs for roasting and 200 chicken thighs, Songer said.
Cities in the same region schedule their celebrations on different Saturdays so Guamanians can attend more than one, said Songer, who will travel to Dallas on July 15. She said many Texans attend the Oklahoma City festival, as do people from Kansas and Arkansas.
“It makes it feel like home to be together,” Songer said. “Everyone is just so happy. We are so excited to get together and celebrate the island, to celebrate our heritage.”
The July 8 festival will start at noon and end by 6 p.m. After the guests have done their best to polish off the food spread across as many as five 12-foot-long tables, the entertainment will include traditional singing and hula dancing.
Vendors offer such wares as pickled papaya, handmade earrings and clothing fashioned from traditional Guamanian fabric, “things we have on the island,” Songer said.
Songer plans to add a new event this year: a coconut grinding competition. Contestants sit on a wooden seat called a kamyu that has a blade at the end and work furiously to break the coconuts in half and grate the meat from the shell.
Perez said one of her favorite fiesta foods is latiya, “which is pound or yellow cake topped with a custard. Cinnamon is sprinkled on top, then you chill it.”
Perez said she ended up in Oklahoma after her mother and stepfather came here for a job transfer. Her mother convinced Perez and her husband, Eric, to travel to Oklahoma City to seek a second opinion about their daughter Ericia’s medical condition.
“She had open-heart surgery at age 18 months,” Perez said.
“They told us we would need to get her checked every year. Flights are long and expensive, so we decided to stay. We love it here.”
Perez does have one complaint.
“I’ve been here more than 20 years and I’m still not used to the cold,” she said.
Leon Guerrero was 18 when she and her husband first came to the States in 1973, as he was in the U.S. Air Force. Tinker Air Force Base was their final duty station.
“I worked 36 years for the federal government,” she said. “Every time we moved, I had to start over.”
When Frank Leon Guerrero was assigned to transfer from Tinker to Germany, he decided to put his wife’s career first and stay put. She had been promoted several times in her job with the FAA, and their son and daughter were attending the University of Oklahoma.
Perez, who earned a degree after coming to Oklahoma and has worked in the banking and insurance industries, said she once talked about retiring in Guam. But her husband is not so big on the idea, and their three children, she said, “would not consider it.”
So Perez has settled for keeping Guamanian values alive and instilling them in her descendants.
“We teach them our culture and let them know where we come from and what it means to uphold our culture,” she said.
Songer, who works in the corporate office of Hobby Lobby, said she is the youngest of 10, and all her siblings live in the States.
“We try to keep our culture alive and pass it down to our kids,” she said.
