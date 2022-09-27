Several Norman residents and officials asked the Oklahoma Senate’s Transportation Committee to impose “guardrail” policies to make the state’s turnpike authority more accountable and transparent to the public.
Pushback in Norman started shortly after the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced its statewide expansion of the toll road system, the $5 billion, 15-year, long-range ACCESS plan in February. The agency intends to build a turnpike in east Norman in the Lake Thunderbird Watershed north from the Kickapoo Turnpike south to Purcell and another along Indian Hills Road.
Local attorney Rob Norman, who has filed a lawsuit against OTA, proposed several policies that he said the legislature should enact to reign in the agency’s power.
Norman has accused OTA of violating proper bond procedure and that the east Norman turnpike lacks the approval of the legislature in a bill from 1987 that authorized several projects. State law requires turnpikes to be authorized by the legislature via a bill. He has alleged there is not sufficient information describing the proposed east Norman turnpike in that bill.
Norman, along with Mike Smith, fellow Norman resident and an oil and gas policy analyst and advisor, recommended sweeping changes to the agency’s power and policies. Their presentations followed OTA’s morning presentation on the agency, “What it is, what it is not.”
Smith said the authority believes its only limitation is legislative authorization, and that it alone has the sole discretion to determine what that authorization means.
He shared a video clip of the authority’s attorney, Jared Davidson, who testified during a hearing at the state supreme court earlier this month.
“In fact,” the attorney is heard to say, “the only limitation on the authority’s powers is that a particular project must be legislatively authorized.”
Another video clip captured the attorney further describing the wide scope of that power.
“The legislature has vested the exclusive power to the authority to determine in its sole discretion which projects to determine will be feasible, designed and constructed in accordance with statutory authorization,” Davidson is heard saying.
Smith also accused OTA in his presentation of rushing its appeal to the Supreme Court to validate bonds because the legislature can appeal or modify turnpike authorization before bonds are issued, not after, according to Title 69, section 1732 in the Oklahoma Constitution.
Both Smith and Norman said that rush demonstrated the need for “sunset laws” which would provide a time limit for projects to be built.
Amy Cerato, a geotechnical civil engineer and professor at the University of Oklahoma, said the legislature should immediately “sunset” the projects authorized in 1987. Cerato has a home in the path of the east Norman turnpike.
“I think it’s time we curbed the OTA’s out-of-control power,” Cerato said.
She noted that people who were alive in 1987 when the bill’s projects were authorized were not then old enough to vote on projects that affect them today.
“How can OTA say this [plan] is the will of the people when so many of us were in elementary school or not even alive at the time?” Cerato said.
Cerato also submitted to the committee that having one official, Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz in that position while also serving as director of both state department of transportation and head of OTA is a conflict of interest.
“ODOT has one set of fairly strict rules to follow because they use federal dollars,” Cerato said. “And they have all the engineering capabilities. Whereas OTA has no rules to follow because of lax legislation.”
Smith suggested routes should be built within five years of being authorized by the legislature, and must be reauthorized by the legislature if the agency doesn’t build them within five years.
The “Ward” amendment
A sunset law for turnpike authorization was included in a different form, a proposed amendment from Ward and Labarthe indicated. Ward has promised to circulate an initiative petition to require a vote of the people in counties where turnpikes are planned.
Ward’s co-counsel Richard Labarthe presented the amendment, which likewise calls for voter approval from residents in the area where turnpike projects are planned before the legislature can approve them. If voter approved, the authority would have four years to complete the projects.
Otherwise, the voter approval will have lapsed and a new election would be scheduled, the amendment reads.
“Blindsighted”
Norman City Councilor for Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello and District 2 County Commissioner Darry Stacy both insisted that they, along with other officials, were blindsighted by the OTA’s February announcement. City officials and city staff have also said they were given no notice, and therefore did not include turnpikes in the city’s stormwater, land use and transportation master plans.
They complained that no one from the agency spoke to them about proposed projects in the county.
Smith’s and Norman’s presentations strongly advised the legislature to require them to give “proper notice and input processes for local governments” before the agency can seek legislative approval.”
While OTA met with the Norman City Council regarding the plan, the meeting was held after the agency’s official announcement in February, not before.
Norman told the committee that other states like Kansas and Florida are required to seek that input before legal permission to build is granted. Florida’s turnpike laws even require that turnpike projects “must be consistent with local government comprehensive plans.”
He further noted in his presentation that before “OTA gets to make a final decision to build a turnpike,” no economic and environmental studies are required, nor is there a requirement to study a “no build” alternative option.
Stacy shared a map of the Lake Thunderbird Watershed and warned the committee that the turnpike will impact stormwater runoff in a lake that is already designated as impaired. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has found it to be an impaired, but stable, water supply, the Transcript has reported.
Stacy demonstrated a watershed near Rock Creek and Alameda Drive where an interchange is planned and is of particular concern because of its proximity to the lake and two natural wetlands.
Tortorello said Ward 5 has been underdeveloped to allow the stormwater to filter through the land and recharge the aquifer.
Following the meeting, committee secretary Rob Standridge, R-Norman, said the presentations were helpful, as he considers possible legislation.
“I learned a lot,” Standridge said. “I’m wondering about the timelines. So guard rails, timelines are things that are interesting to me, and probably might be to the legislature.”
Standridge said the need to communicate more effectively with residents who are in the future path of projects made sense.
“Wouldn’t it be nice if you were a real estate agent or a buyer and you wanted to know what was coming in the next 10 years?” he suggested. “Maybe there’s a requirement that that [information] filters into a city. I think there are some reasonable things that have come out of this.”
When asked if Standridge would consider Ward’s amendment, he replied that it would be something he “would have to study.”
He also noted that in the past, transportation departments have had a different structure for oversight, instead of one official as head of all three.
“We had Tim Gatz over at the turnpike and had Mike Patterson over ODOT at one time,” he said. “But they work hand in hand. I think the better solution is just more information and a more thoughtful process. I’m not here to bash them. When I hear all of this, I think there are some policies that really would be better.”
