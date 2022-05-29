The University of Oklahoma and Norman Music Festival operate under state gun restrictions that have been attacked either directly or adjacently in the Legislature in recent years.
OU does not allow visitors, faculty or students to carry guns on campus. The university is allowed to enforce this restriction under state provisions that give university administration discretion when deciding whether or not to allow it.
At Norman Music Fest, organizers use the state’s law that keeps someone under the influence of alcohol from using a gun to discourage attendees from bringing them, director Shari Jackson said. It’s a mechanism they use because they’re not allowed to keep people from bringing guns to the festival under state law.
Although Norman Music Fest hasn’t had any gun violence in recent years, Jackson said mass shootings like the ones in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas this month strike a chord with her when she’s organizing the festival.
In the 2022 session, State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, authored SB 1331, which would have barred universities in the state from keeping guns off their campuses. He argued state governments should not infringe on Second Amendment rights, even at a college level.
Dahm’s bill would have followed neighboring Arkansas — which has passed a similar measure — had it not died in the Public Safety Committee.
Don Spencer, head of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, said he supported the measure and called opponents in higher education “just part of the woke crowd that is concerned that a person being able to use self-defense might be a problem for the university.”
In a statement Friday, the university said it “believes the current law — which gives university presidents the discretion to determine whether to permit the carrying of weapons on campus — is effective.”
If Norman Music Fest organizers wish to ban guns from their event, they face a steeper climb.
Following the passage of House Bill 2645 in 2021, outdoor concerts may keep firearms out if they close off the perimeter with an 8-foot-tall fence and have walk-through metal detectors operated by commissioned police officers.
Jackson said this kind of security wouldn’t work at the festival, which encompasses all of downtown Norman for three days each spring.
“People need access to their businesses and their restaurants and everything else,” she said.
While the Legislature hasn’t tried to repeal the law keeping intoxicated people from using guns — the law festival organizers use to encourage people to not bring them — it has tried to allow people to carry in establishments that serve alcohol.
In the 2020 session, Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, tried to pass HB 1111, which would have allowed patrons at restaurants to carry guns into the bar areas of restaurants.
Norman Music Fest uses virtually all the bars in the downtown area, including some that are attached to restaurants, for shows.
Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said she can see the National Rifle Association or another gun lobbying group trying to repeal the law that keeps intoxicated people from using guns. Boren’s district encompasses downtown Norman and the university.
“That’s the kind of thing we’re doing with these gun bills in Oklahoma, is we’re playing Whack-A-Mole all the freaking time,” Boren said.
Norman’s other state senator — Republican Rob Standridge — signed a measure to make Oklahoma a Second Amendment Sanctuary State in 2021. He did not immediately respond to request for comment about Boren’s statement Friday.
Jackson said she wishes she and her board of directors could decide for themselves if they let guns into the festival. If she was able, she’d want to prohibit guns from the festival so long as her board was behind it, she said.
Boren said she’ll defend the laws that let OU and Norman Music Fest operate as they currently do. She doesn’t believe any of the laws are infringements on the Second Amendment.
“There’s not a Constitutional right that’s an absolute. We don’t turn our Constitutional rights into little gods that have unlimited power or unrestrained, omnipotent attributes,” she said.