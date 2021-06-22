The U.S. Olympic Trials for men’s and women’s gymnastics run Thursday through Sunday at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.
The men’s portion of the event, taking place on Thursday and Saturday, will have a decided Sooner presence.
Of the 20 competing, three are current University of Oklahoma gymnasts and three more are alumni of coach Mark Williams’ celebrated Sooner program.
Yul Moldauer, Allan Bower and Colin Van Wicklen are the alumni. They will be competing alongside Vitaliy Guimaraes, Matt Wenske and Gage Dyer, who dot the Sooner roster right now.
Williams, who’s coached the Sooners to nine national championships and who coached the U.S. Olympic team at the 2016 summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, is particularly impressed by the trio of current Sooners getting a shot to reach Tokyo.
“Gage, Matt, and Vitaliy, for them to make the Olympic Trials, it wasn’t totally expected,” Williams said. “They’ve done a good job to put themselves in this position among the top 20 in the country.
“It’s a fantastic experience for them, and it may lead to more opportunities in the future.”
One of the three alumni, Yul Moldauer, is in the odd position of very possibly being the most celebrated gymnast in Sooner program history, of already being a veteran on the international stage, but also of trying to earn a spot on his first Olympic team.
Moldauer represented the United States at both the 2017 and 2019 World Championships.
In 2016, leading OU to a national championship, he claimed the NCAA all-around crown, following it up the next season with individual crowns on the floor and rings and following that campaign with his second all-around championship and individual crowns on the floor, vault and parallel bars.
Still, it was the following year, 2019, he was finally given the Nissen Emery Award, the Heisman Trophy equivalent for male college gymnasts.
“He finished second at the last USA championship meet [earlier this month in Fort Worth], so he probably has the best shot to make it. At the trials though, it’s going to be 100 percent new life. He’s going to have to prove that again,” Williams said.
The top gymnasts will be narrowed by the end of Saturday, but more spots may be up for grabs. One thing unique about the gymnastics trials is, when it comes to picking the team, the event is only one consideration.
In the end, most of the team will be selected.
“It’s going to be the top four guys that make it to the Olympics, but how they pick those four guys may vary,” Williams said. “They’ll probably take the first guy automatically, then there’s a couple of different levels of how you can make the second and third spots.
“They’ll pick four gymnasts for the team, and have one individual spot as a plus-one. So five in total from these trials.”
An additional five gymnasts will be selected as an alternative team in the case that COVID-19 causes the first team to be sidelined.
Even if the Sooners don’t qualify for the Tokyo Games, Williams expects them to compete in various international competitions going forward.
There’s always the next summer Games, too, just three years away in Paris.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.