Hal Smith Restaurants, which closed a majority of its restaurants following the outbreak of COVID-19, is reopening the establishments this week for curbside to-go orders and delivery through third-party partners.
Taylor Ketchum, vice president of Jones PR, said the restaurant group has more than 80 restaurants in seven states.
According to a statement released from Hal Smith Restaurants in March, the group temporarily closed most of its restaurant locations to ensure the health and safety of guests. employees and the communities.
“We will miss the opportunity to take care of our valued guests during this brief pause in service, but we’ll be back soon and stronger because of this,” the statement from March reads.
Now, following Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s orders to reopen the state in phases, the restaurant group is reopening its locations in the following manner for curbside or delivery only:
• Opening Monday:
— All Charleston’s Restaurant locations including Norman, except Oklahoma City Bricktown and Chandler, Arizona
— All Hefner Grill locations
— All Hollie’s Flatiron Grill locations including Norman
— All Mahogany Market & Butcher Shop offerings available at Mahogany Prime Steakhouse
— All Mama Roja Mexican Kitchen locations
— All Neighborhood JAM locations including Norman
— All Redrock Canyon Grill locations including Norman
— Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill Oklahoma City Bricktown location
— All Upper Crust Wood Fired Pizza locations
• Opening Tuesday:
— 18 The Garage locations including Norman, except Stillwater and Tulsa Riverside
— Notorious P.I.E. Norman location
— All Pub W locations including Norman
— The Winston Plates & Spirits Norman location
• Opening Wednesday:
— El Huevo Mexi Diner Norman location
• Opening Friday:
— All Louie’s Grill & Bar locations in Norman, except Louie’s Lakeside and Yukon
Ketchum said Hal Smith Restaurants’ Organic Squeeze locations, including in Norman, remained open during the quarantine because curbside and delivery orders are built into those restaurants’ concept.
Many locations also will offer packaged beer and wine to go. Visit each restaurant’s website for full details on hours, available food and drink menus. For more information or menus, visit HalSmith.com.
