After an elderly woman fell while walking on his sidewalk, Wesley Jones found out about the city’s program to remediate residents’ sidewalk repair costs.
The woman “fortunately” fell in his yard, Jones recalled, which prompted him to call the city. He paid $650 to repair the sidewalk in front of his home and to the next corner — half the cost he would have otherwise paid.
“I went past my property from my driveway to my neighbor’s driveway,” Jones said. “I went eight feet past what I actually needed to. I wanted it to look really good and since they [city] are paying for 50% of it, it didn’t cost me very much more to get from driveway to driveway.”
Residents such as Jones who despair over the crumbling sidewalk in front of their homes can expect to pay half the cost thanks to a program the city manages to repair them. City Engineer Scott Sturt said state law places the responsibility to maintain sidewalks on the property owner, a law that’s also codified in city ordinances.
Of the six sidewalk programs the city oversees, the cost share program is lesser known, said Jones.
“They don’t know that people can get hurt and they can be sued for that,” Jones said.
Established in 1998, the program is more cost effective because the city can better leverage resources and contractors than residents, Sturtz said. He said the program is funded to $500,000 each year with most repair costs between $700 to $750 or $350 to $375 each to the property owner and the city.
Sturtz said it’s often difficult for homeowners to find contractors to do this kind of work because it’s a small project for them.
“By the time you figure mobilizing to a site, the cost of your labor and the cost of the concrete, it’s just hard to be very competitive compared to what we have — what we refer to as the economy of scale,” he said. “We’ll hold on until we get $10,000 worth of small projects like this and then we’ll hire a contractor for each one of these locations. They’re not coming to a site at random, but working that program one time. It keeps our costs down and makes it more economical for our citizens.”
Jones was grateful the process was as easy as a form to fill out and payment. “In no time,” the repair was completed, he said.
The city also placed caution tape blocking off the sidewalk until the repair could be made, he recalled.
“They really took good care of me,” he said.
Sidewalk accessibility programs
Sidewalk repair is typically complaint driven, Sturtz said. With hundreds of miles of sidewalks, streets, culverts and other road infrastructure, citizen complaints are important to the process, he said.
The city operates an accessibility sidewalk program to enhance mobility access for those who cannot drive. The Citizens American Disabilities Act Advisory Committee’s Transportation Subcommittee provides insight on areas of concern, he said.
Preston Williams, a Vietnam War veteran, uses an electric scooter and found himself in the hospital with a “small brain bleed” after he ran over a broken sidewalk on 12th Avenue NE near Alameda Street, he said. The portion of the sidewalk was compromised and was significantly elevated from ground level, but Williams said he thought he could manage it.
“My scooter fell back and I fell back. It fell on top of me, and I hit my head on the sidewalk,” he recalled.
Williams reported it to city staff. The next day, contractors were working on the site, he said.
“If we get a complaint, we put it on our list and if it’s a quick sidewalk fix, we get to those quickly,” Sturtz said.
The city’s American Disabilities Act Technician Jesse Hill plans sidewalk improvements alongside the advisory subcommittee to maintain a comprehensive list of “areas of highest concern to people with disabilities,” Sturz said.
Most sidewalk improvements and the city’s street maintenance program involve Disabilities Act compliance upgrades, he said.
Nelson Dent, chairman of that committee’s transportation subcommittee, said 10 years ago the city’s sidewalks were a mess, but things have been moving in the right direction with more coordinated efforts.
“Are all the sidewalks in Norman perfect? No,” Dent said. “We all know that, but you can definitely see a plan of action that is happening. This summer, they did Main Street, this fall, they’re going to do 24th and Robinson, and this winter, they’re going to down 24th. You can see they’re going central, going west, going south and then wrapping around going east and keep going around to work their way in.”
In particular, the work of the city’s Disabilities Act technician, transportation coordinator Taylor Johnson and Cinthya Allen, the city’s diversity and equity officer, have helped the program stay on track, Dent said.
“Those work together as a team. I’m on a subcommittee, just a citizen, but they’re constantly bringing me in on things. I’ll get an email, an update or a phone call whether I called in the issue or not,” Dent said.
Other programs
Through other programs, the city also maintains and upgrades sidewalks along schools, in downtown and along high traffic roads, Sturtz said. The school program focuses on safety concerns for students and arterial and downtown sidewalk improvement is a priority for people who need access to services, he said.
The city has a ranking system to prioritize non-emergency sidewalk installation and improvement, which includes pedestrian traffic volume such as those close to schools, services and bus stops. Cost is another factor, Sturtz said. Sidewalk installation in areas where they are absent, such as older neighborhoods,can also be included in this list.
“We start at the top of that sheet and try to take those projects that have the highest rank,” Sturtz said. “We’ve done a fantastic job. The list, a couple of years ago, has gone down from about 54 areas down to the 30s now.”
Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary said on average, the city spends $4 million-$5 million on at least four miles of sidewalk each year.
“Much of it goes unnoticed, and there is still so much more to do,” he said.
Norman residents have approved Street Maintenance Bond programs that include sidewalks every five years since 2005. They most recently passed a $27 million bond in April 2021.
The bonds provide a revenue stream to maintain 800 miles of streets and sidewalks in Norman, the city’s website reads.