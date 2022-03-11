Hands Helping Paws is hosting a vaccination and microchip clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.
Please email handshelpingpaws.norman@gmail.com to request an appointment. Your appointment time will be emailed to you with instructions.
Include your phone number, what type of pet (dog or cat), how many of each and indicate if you want a microchip or which vaccinations the pet will need.
We have limited appointments available, so sign up quickly.
- Rabies: $20
- DHPP: $20 (dog)
- Bordetella: $20 (dog)
- FVRCP: $20 (cat)
- Microchip (PetLink brand): $25
NOTE: All puppies/kittens and pets who received their first-ever vaccine will need a booster. Puppies and kittens should be vaccinated every three weeks until 16-18 weeks of age.
We will have the pet tag engraver on site if you need a pet tag. Tags are $5 each.
This event is cash only, as we do not have a card reader.