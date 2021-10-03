Although not an official part of the holiday season, having October as National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) is a good thing. If people can have an awareness of cyber security and stay safe, maybe the good guys can win the war for the Internet.
From the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation website, in the section devoted to the subject, we find, “During Cybersecurity Awareness Month, observed each October, the FBI and its partner agencies remind you to do your part and #BeCyberSmart all year long. Now in its 18th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a government and private sector partnership that raises awareness about cybersecurity and stresses the collective effort required to stop cybercrimes, online thefts, and scams.”
The National CyberSecurity Alliance is one of the founders of NCSAM. Their website, staysafeonline.org, is full of information designed to help people fight the Internet bad guys and win.
“The line between our online and offline lives is indistinguishable,” the website reads. “In these tech-fueled times, our homes, societal well-being, economic prosperity and nation’s security are impacted by the internet. If everyone does their part — implementing stronger security practices, raising community awareness, educating vulnerable audiences or training employees — our interconnected world will be safer and more resilient for everyone.”
There’s a different focus area for each week of October to observe NCSAM. Week One “will highlight best security practices and focus on general cyber hygiene to keep your information safe. Own your role in cybersecurity by starting with the basics. Creating strong passwords and using multi-factor authentication, backing up your data, and updating your software are great places to start.”
NCSAM Week Two “will stress the importance of being wary of emails, text messages or chat boxes that come from a stranger or someone you were not expecting. Think before you click on any suspicious emails, links or attachments and make sure to report any suspicious emails if you can.” Week Three will promote “the exploration of cybersecurity careers. Whether it’s students, veterans, or those seeking a career change, the dynamic field of cybersecurity is rapidly growing and has something for everyone.”
Lastly, Week Four “is all about making security a priority. For businesses, this means building security into products and processes. Make cybersecurity training a part of employee onboarding and equip staff with the tools they need to keep the organization safe. For individuals, keep cybersecurity at the forefront of your mind as you connect daily. Before purchasing a device or online product, do your research. When you set up a new device or app, consider your security and privacy settings and update default passwords. Cybersecurity should not be an afterthought.”
These are all good, sound ideas, and cover some of the areas The Internet Safety Group stresses in our community training classes.
Cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility, and Internet safety education is vital to your well-being. Keep reading this column and I will show you how you can become the best cyber-safe citizen you can be.