Residents in east Norman have spotted a yellow helicopter flying around the area where proposed turnpikes are planned and stirred concern that it was part of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s ongoing studies.
But the helicopter tag number is registered to WINCO Inc. The company is working with OG&E, a spokesman for the utility provider said.
“It’s just part of our routine to go and inspect power lines and take a better look at the system to get a better look at what’s going on there,” said OG&E spokesman Aaron Cooper. “There’s not really any problems, just something we do routinely.”
OTA intends to construct two new toll roads in Norman as part of a long-range, $5 billion, 15-year program. If constructed, one toll road will run south from Interstate 40 through the Lake Thunderbird Watershed to Purcell, and a second will run along Indian Hills Road.
Resident Michael Ridgeway spotted the helicopter Aug. 15, along 180th Avenue.
“People were concerned, and frankly, I was concerned,” Ridgeway said. “It seemed to make sense. The thing that really had me concerned was they flew one of their paths down the center of a section of a square mile where there’s not any electrical lines. They were flying low and slow over between 168th and 180th. I just thought that was kind of weird.”
Cooper said it had nothing to do with the turnpike’s plans.
“We’re just doing what we do, as we say to ensure the reliability of the system, making sure everything looks like it should and take care of anything that doesn’t.”
When asked if OG&E had encountered issues with the system, Cooper said it had not.
Randy Carter, spokesperson for the opposition group Pike Off OTA, said residents are on high alert.
“I’d definitely say that residents are concerned about anything going on on the roads that may have anything to do with the turnpikes because that’s created a heightened sense of awareness for those of us in the path,” he said.
OTA does not have a contract with the company. While the helicopters are unrelated to OTA’s plans, the agency sometimes performs “aerial surveys for our projects,” Brenda Perry Clark, agency spokesperson, said.
OTA continues to work on turnpike projects despite being hampered to issue revenue bonds to pay for its proposed plans.
“The OTA continues planned preliminary engineering design and environmental survey activities in partnership with regulatory agencies to assess the feasibility of the Outer Loop alignments and the South Extension Turnpike,” she said in email. “OTA will pay for these services exclusively from its General Fund.”
The Oklahoma Council of Bond Oversight provided conditional approval for bonds after a lawsuit against the agency is settled or dismissed in OTA’s favor.
More than 200 residents filed an open meeting act violation lawsuit in May that claims the agency did not sufficiently inform the public in its January and February meeting agendas of its plans to expand the state’s toll road system.
OTA filed an application to have the Oklahoma Supreme Court validate its proposed use of $5 billion in bonds, but attorneys for the lawsuit have asked the high court to let their lawsuit play out in district court first.
